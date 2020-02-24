Marie France Van Damme Comes to Exclusive Bal Harbour Shops in Florida

The designer’s new Bal Harbour Shops location will open at the end of February 2020, and offer an exclusive collection of ‘Dolce Vita’ essentials including luxe day resort wear and evening wear

The Hong Kong-based designer known for her globally influenced line of luxury resort, ready-to-wear, and swim announced today that the brand has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Bal Harbour Shops.

The luxury resort wear designer initially opened her first Florida store at Bal Harbour Shops in January 2018 as a temporary pop-up shop, which operated through July 2019. The updated boutique will reopen in its new unit in February 2020.



Located on the second floor of the Bal Harbour Shops (9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour Shops, Unit 267, Bal Harbour, FL 33154), the new 800-square foot store will continue to offer Marie France Van Damme’s exclusive collections of ‘Dolce Vita’ essentials including day dresses and evening wear, resort wear, bathing suits, and caftans, so as to provide the best of both worlds: luxe day resort wear, and chic evening looks.

In keeping with Marie France Van Damme’s signature aesthetic, which blends subtle Asian influences and elegant simplicity, the boutique will feature teak wood, bronze panels, and embossed crocodile leathers with textiles and finishes that can be found in her home as well as her flagship in Hong Kong.

Marie France Van Damme’s sophisticated luxury resort wear and ready to wear lines are made for Florida and the contemporary Miami beach lifestyle. “Miami is a vibrant fashion capital. Like me, our customer travels around the world, and she needs to find things that will look beautiful during the day as well as at night; from the beach to a cocktail or dinner in the evening,” says Marie France Van Damme. “It has always been a dream of mine to open a store at Bal Harbour Shops, and after extending our pop-up shop there as a result of a successful year, we are honored to create a more permanent home for our clients in one of the world’s most exclusive luxury shopping destinations.”

To celebrate the reopening, the store will host a series of special events including an official grand opening event. The designer will also introduce an exclusive capsule collection and a limited-edition pet collection of chic leather leashes and dog collars designed to seamlessly match Marie France Van Damme’s collections. The small Boubou size set ($450 USD), and medium Momo set ($550) available in a metallic color palette of gold, black, bronze, and silver are named after Marie France’s two rescue dogs, Boubou and Momo. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit rescue animals.

While many luxury brands are shying away from retail, Marie France Van Damme continues to open new stores across the globe, focusing on cities that not only inspire the designer, but also appeal to her sophisticated, jet-set clientele. In September 2017, the brand launched its first U.S. boutique at The Peninsula Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, and in January 2018, opened its tenth store, located at La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco. In November 2018, Marie France Van Damme opened her first store in the Middle East at The Dubai Mall and a boutique in Las Vegas at Wynn Plaza.

Whether it’s evening wear, a day dress, silk caftan, city pyjama, or swimwear, Marie France Van Damme’s philosophy remains the same: “What you wear should always give you glamour. Glamour without the fuss and bother,” says the designer.

About Marie France Van Damme

Marie France Van Damme is a Canadian-born, Hong-Kong based fashion designer, celebrate hostess and author, whose luxury lifestyle resort wear brand is inspired by her travels and personal style. Marie France Van Damme introduced her eponymous label in the summer of 2011. The Marie France Van Damme line is defined by an edited collection of elegant and seasonless staples with every piece designed to transition seamlessly from city to resort. The brand is loved by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Heidi Klum, Cameron Diaz, Olivia Palermo, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Marie France Van Damme is available at her other retail locations in Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, Dubai, Marrakech, Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods, Saks Fifth Avenue, Le Bon Marché, Neiman Marcus, NET-A-PORTER, Moda Operandi and exclusive resorts such as Amanresorts and the One & Only. Collections are not distinguished by season, but relevance. She is also the author of the coffee table book RSVP: Simple Sophistication, Effortless Entertaining (Thames & Hudson) featuring her effortless style and entertaining tips with photographs by Herbert Ypma of the Hip Hotels series.

