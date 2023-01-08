FWO
LONDON show ROOMS Partners with Tranoi Men for Return to Paris Fashion Week

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to announce that LONDON show ROOMS is collaborating with Paris Fashion Week trade show partner TRANOÏ MEN for its return to Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. The showroom will run from Thursday 19th – Sunday 22nd January, hosting 17 menswear designers at the iconic Garage Amelot in the Marais district.

The partnership between LONDON show ROOMS and TRANOÏ MEN allows emerging British designers the opportunity to showcase their brands to a leading audience of international press and buyers. Designers taking part in LONDON show ROOMS this season include:

ABIGAIL AJOBI | ADAM JONES | ANDREJ GRONAU | CARLOTA BARRERA

CHARLIE CONSTANTINOU | CHLOE NARDIN | DERRICK | FLORIAN WOWRETZKO

HELEN KIRKUM | HOUSE OF JAFFA | JEKEUN | LAUGESEN | LOCI | LULA LAORA

LYPH | MILES GEORGE DANIEL | TORON

Since 2008, the BFC’s LONDON show ROOMS has provided a unique opportunity for British designers to promote themselves outside of London in a pop-up showroom that sits as part of the BFC’s support and mentoring scheme.

Access to TRANOÏ MEN is exclusively reserved to buyers, press and fashion industry professionals, please register for your fast-track accreditation here.

Discover more about LONDON show ROOMS here.

