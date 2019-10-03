Liu Chao Spring Summer 2020 Collection
Represented by Totem Fashion.
Liu Chao’s Spring / Summer 2020 collection is called “Son Bonheur”.
His happiness to her, his mother.
Liu Chao
Photos: Yannis Vlamos
We talk about youth, love and memories.
If – a time – we could go back.
This collection explores history, memory and archives to revive its 80s and 90s looks.
Glamorous Couture constructions, significant of this relationship between mother and son.
It is a tribute to his mother, bright and strong.
In the distance you can hear Lucky Blondo singing « Chacun son bonheur ».
