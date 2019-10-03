Liu Chao Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Represented by Totem Fashion.

Liu Chao’s Spring / Summer 2020 collection is called “Son Bonheur”.

His happiness to her, his mother.



Liu Chao

Photos: Yannis Vlamos

We talk about youth, love and memories.

If – a time – we could go back.

This collection explores history, memory and archives to revive its 80s and 90s looks.

Glamorous Couture constructions, significant of this relationship between mother and son.

It is a tribute to his mother, bright and strong.

In the distance you can hear Lucky Blondo singing « Chacun son bonheur ».

##

Learn More

Paris Fashion Week

With love,

FWO