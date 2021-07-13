Life By Style Brings Megan Mae, Avid Swim, and Rosewater Swim To Miami Swim Week

Represented by The Riviere Agency

On Saturday, Life by Style presented 3 designers in a stunning group show at the Paraiso Miami Beach tent during Miami Swim Week. The show opened with a performance from musical group JNA’s hit “Heavy Weapons.” Then Avid Swim’s collection debuted featuring colorful floral prints followed by Rosewater Swim’s all leopard collection inspired by street style, and Megan Mae’s collection closed the show with bright hues and creative silhouettes.

Avid Swim

Instagram: @avidswim

Avid Swim showed a collection of sustainable luxury swimwear with beautiful bold floral prints and creative cuts. The collection focused on a mix of interchangeable separates with a standout one piece in the most gorgeous blue hue with a matching men’s short making the “perfect pair.” The brand had Prince Michael Harty from VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Miami walk another mens look down the runway

About Avid Swim:

Avid Swim is a sustainable luxury swimwear brand based in New York City. Our brand adds a unique design aesthetic to swimwear by mixing bold graphic prints and creative cuts.Each collection includes interchangeable separates that can be worn as Ready-to-Wear exuding the style elements of ‘Sexy, Sporty and Chic’. Designer, Gionna Nicole launched. Avid Swim in 2010 and has since continued to, not only grow the brand, but also develop amazing eye-catching swimwear.Avid Swim has shown at New York Fashion Week twice, grabbing the attention of major publications and blogs like, Vogue, Allure, Marie Claire, XoNecole and TravelNoire. Avid Swim loves the idea of creative collaboration and has had the pleasure to collaborate with Latina Fashion Blogger Martha Luna, EIC of MDOLLNYC.COM on The Caicos Collection and plans to launch sun-care in 2020.

Rosewater Swim

Instagram: @rosewaterswim

Rosewater Swim’s collection of Leopard print suits wowed the crowd with luxe details that can only be found in handmade swimwear pieces. The pieces walked the line of activewear and swimwear with separates that could be mixed and matched to create a myriad of looks. Each piece of the collection featured a textured waterproof like fabric adding another layer of dimension in a completely unexpected way.

About Rosewater Swim:

Rosewater Swim is a collection of handmade swimwear that celebrates your body and livelihood. Our swimsuits are all designed with you in mind. With a focus on craftsmanship and quality, every piece is carefully tailored to make you feel unique and special. With textured designs inspired by nature and all things luxurious, each piece is made to complement your lifestyle. We love our customers and love to make sure they get the products they’re looking for—and more! We aim to provide a wide variety of styles that fit all different body types and lifestyles.

Megan Mae

Instagram: @meganmaestevens

Influencer and model Megan Mae launched her namesake swimwear line with a collection of crowd pleasing solids in the most delicious hues ranging from pink to aqua blue. From cute strappy details to luxurious matching cover-ups, each piece surpassed the last. Megan modeled the first look herself and set the tone for a vibrant, energetic runway full of wearable pieces for every woman.

About Megan Mae:

Megan Mae Stevens is the designer of the Megan Mae swimsuit line. Megan started her Megan Mae internet brand based on her passion for beauty, fitness, and lifestyle, and to share her message of self-love with her Instagram followers. This year, she has made the decision to launch her own exclusive line of custom designed swimwear. Each piece contains a short inspirational phrase printed on the inside that conveys Megan’s message of inner confidence. This product line is being introduced at Paraiso during Miami Swim Week on July 10, 2021. Megan Mae brand bikinis are crafted from both domestic and European fabrics and are manufactured in the U.S.A. Learn more at meganmae.com and follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Life by Style:

Life by Style is the incubator program powered by the Fashion powerhouse PR firm, The Riviere Agency, aimed at developing design talent and helping them take their brand to the next level with turn-key runway packages set to international runway standards. The Life by Style Show regularly garners praise and press from influencers and media. Buyers are always in attendance to find the brands to watch. The directors of The Riviere Agency, Lori Riviere and Nicole Doswell take pride in being able to parlay their immense experience working with some of the most recognizable brands in fashion to give new designers the level of show they deserve in terms of model quality, production prowess and powerhouse PR.

##

With love,

FWO