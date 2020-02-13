Kim Shui A/W 2020 Runway Show

Kim Shui showcased her Autumn/Winter 2020 Ready-To-Wear collection at Spring Studios, consisting of 40 looks. This season Kim is focusing on the theme of transformation as both an anchor and mirror as change has continuously been the wind beneath her wings. This current carries her both simultaneously towards new aesthetic horizons, as well as home.

Ever inspired and able to reflect upon her own and ever-compounding narrative due to an innate awareness akin to her clothing line, Kim’s multi-cultural background again serves as a vessel for creation. Growing up in Rome as the only family of Chinese descent on her block and having lived in cultural hubs in the United States, the UK and France, assimilation has long since been a pressure that Kim has never succumbed to. Wielding evolution and adaptability in each new situation, she found clothing to be her sense of stability, “it was the only thing that was constant that I brought with me each time from place to place,” she says.



Thus this season, her exploration and willingness to re-work her own garments proved to be quite emotionally challenging as the act of utilizing new techniques unearthed inner introspection and became a medium for reflection. Kim chose to look at shape differently this season and explores new ways to drape, twist and deconstruct her garments while seeking to give “sexy” a new, softer point of view. The conclusion she reaches is that growth, transformation and change are all variations of one another and in constant motion, the butterfly continues to flap its wings.

SHOW CREDITS:

Production: IMG Focus

Styling: Kyle Luu

Makeup: Lyne Desnoyers @MACCosmetics

Hair: Tsuki @Streeters

Nails: 25th and June for Narnia

Casting: Ella Cepeda

Music: ddlinkz

Shoes: Adidas and Jeffrey Campbell

ABOUT KIM SHUI

Kim Shui was born in the US, and grew up in Rome, Italy. She graduated from Duke University with a double major in Economics and French before going on to pursue Fashion Design. Her eponymous New York-based womenswear label has since dressed the likes of Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, Bella Hadid, Solange Knowles, Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Palermo, Kali Uchis, Maye Musk and more. The brand has collaborated with Jeffrey Campbell Shoes, Urban Outfitters, Samsung and Fitbit and is at retailers such as Kith, Fred Segal, and Selfridges. Shui was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 List for 2019.

