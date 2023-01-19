FWO
Kidill FW23 Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Through this FW23 collection, Hiroaki, Kidill’s artistic director, connects to the pure and untouchable feelings that emanate from an individual. This feeling of reconnecting with one’s “self” and the search for freedom were fundamental elements in the development of this collection.

Thus, this deep and personal search led Hiroaki to remember his attachment to the Spikze Jonze, Harmony Korine, Danny Boyle’s movies or Z-boys’s documentary, capturing the lives of teenagers, moving between a certain carefree freedom, but also the feeling of danger of losing it.

Kidill

In order to support this strong idea around skaters, Kidill makes this season a collaboration with DC shoes and DC skaters, allowing Hiroaki to develop and express his emotions while taking up the DIY codes of skaters, as a tribute and a certain nostalgia of this “90’s skaters” vibe. This collection is a tribute to the evolution of “Enfants Terribles” transitioning into adults in the making.

