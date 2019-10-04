Ka Wa Key Spring/Summer 2020

KA WA KEY SS20 collection is called: ‘What happens in Grandma’s Closet Stays in Grandma’s Closet.’

The collection is an homage to our grandparents and re-interpretation of the clothes they could have worn when they were young. It is a homage to their lived life, wisdom, love and unspoken secrets.



Romantic and delicate watercolor hand-painted flower prints, sheer and distressed effect creating devore fabric treatments, pastel colors and crochet lace like knits. These romantic and artisanal elements, fabric treatments and textures are inspired by our grandparents’ flower dresses, curtains, tablecloths, clothes loved and used and rag rugs on the floors. This is a glimpse of the time when garments had value and longer life span.

KA WA KEY highly values sustainability and has always sustainable elements in their collections; Zero-D Printing technology which uses dry dye to print on natural fabrics without discharging any pollutants, and innovative materials like Tencel (a new age cellulosic fibers of botanic origin define a new standard of sustainability and natural comfort) and Ecovero Viscose, recycled polyester and up-cycled

yarns.

KA WA KEY SS20 PARIS WOMEN’S presentation was an audiovisual art installation and emotional journey to memories and fantasies. It was inspired by William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Nights Dream. KA WA KEY presentation combined fashion, performance and art installation. Moving imagery was projected on moving sheer fabrics, accompanied by Max Richter’s recomposition of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. The story was emotionally embodied by amazing performance artist Joris Roosen.

