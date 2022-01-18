K-Way Presents R&D Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Functional Aesthetics and Bold Design with K-Way’s Iconic Stripes

K-Way® takes over the industrial style Talent Garden in Milan with distinctive graphics that reveal its identity. The yellow, orange, and blue tape adds color across seats and transforms the blank canvas.

The R&D collection is on the catwalk: the most aesthetically advanced expression of the K-Way® world – a concentration of high impact design, textile research, and innovative technicality of unique and original pieces. Even at the peak of its style, K-Way® doesn’t shy away from the idea of creating pieces that are in active dialogue with the elements, as at ease in the city as they are in the outdoors.



K-Way

The colors of the tape, emboldened with green and fuchsia on a navy blue and black background also run through the runway show. The silhouettes are daring and voluminous, and slender and sleek; the lengths are shortened and compact, and protective and extended. Styles familiar to K-Way® such as the anorak, quilted jacket, blouson, half-zip pullover, duffle coat, loden coat, and hoodie are transfigured by extreme shapes. The pieces play on layering alluding to freedom, an urban kudos, and a playful approach to dressing.

Very short or very long: there are no half measures. As the shimmering of metallic evokes a futuristic feeling, it coexists with the organic tactility of felt blankets predominantly used on capes and duffle coats. The voluminous effect is further enhanced by the rhombuses, both micro and macro, which take form as graphic quilting, inlays, and jacquard on sweaters reminiscent of the fifties. Pieces constructed with mouliné yarns, zipped pullovers, wool polar trousers and cardigans, quilted skirts, and trousers extend the collection and refine the silhouettes and accessories: large shopper bags made of recycled sheepskin, high and low boots in loom fabric, and slippers.

The collection’s interpretation of form and matter creates a design of functional and responsible dressing. The fabrics are natural, such as Loro Piana’s COVER and STORM SYSTEM wools, or are made with sustainable production processes, such as AMIABLE, born from recycling nylon waste, or RECALL, a system that provides for the disposal of unused garments, traceable thanks to a special QR code. CORDURA garments lined with boiled wool combine performance and organic texture while POLARTEC twists pieces with a classic aplomb.

ABOUT K-WAY

K-Way® is a brand of BasicNet SpA, also the Company owner of Kappa®, Robe di Kappa®, Jesus® Jeans, Superga®, Sabelt®, Briko® and Sebago®, all leading brands in clothing, footwear and accessories for sport and leisure. BasicNet operates worldwide through an international network of entrepreneurs, licensees of the brands, which produce or distribute the products. BasicNet provides this network with research and development, product industrialisation and global marketing services. All company processes are carried out exclusively online, making BasicNet a fully web integrated company. BasicNet has its registered office located in Turin, Italy and has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999.

##

Learn More

Milan Fashion Week

With love,

FWO