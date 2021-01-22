K-Way Presents Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection During Milan Fashion Week

Experiment without limits. Our gaze is fixed on iconic K-Way® symbols, our mind on tomorrow’s trends and demands. Despite being firmly rooted to constant reference points, the catwalk is above all a place defined by an overwhelming desire to experiment. Whilst classic and timeless remain a source of inspiration, it’s time for us to celebrate innovation and future with an exclusive collection composed of creative and unexpected designs: the protagonist of the first show to be live streamed from Milan Fashion Week.

The founding influence behind this winter range was the concept of combining nylon with wool, leather and velvet: pairings that encapsulate the spirit of traditional whilst brazenly reinterpreting it with the aid of technology. Various tartan wool fabrics replace our “classic” technical nylon, both as an inner lining for down coats and as an outer layer for reversible jackets. Air leather, stretch velvet and thermal stretch nylon round off the selection, transformed into sweatshirts and cargo trousers.

K-Way

Of all our heritage elements, the star of the collection is once again the K-Way® multicoloured tape: an iconic symbol of our history and functional clothing. A simple detail that has been transformed into an authentic sign of distinction, now upgraded from its symmetrical front position and reworked into new eye-catching iterations that nod to the authentic lines of the classic biker jacket: notice the “double-breasted zip” design incorporated into K-Way®’s classic aesthetic refreshed with comfier silhouettes in the form of down jackets, ponchos, parkas and coats.

Black steals the show, this time accompanied by water-repellent blue and white Visconti di Modrone velvet, an innovative and unique fabric for hi-tech garments: the perfect combination in true R&D style.

New cable-knit and chunky wool jumpers offer a winter tribute to our iconic tape, as does the range of exclusive accessories that play with unique pairings to complete every look. Wide-brim fisherman hats and berets, leather gloves and bags, a mini pouch and an oversized shopper made from mesh and leather, and double-sided leather and nylon maxi totes that recall the colours of our signature zip.

This special collection, soon to grace the catwalk in Milan, reflects the codes of K-Way®’s lifestyle aesthetic, whilst consciously experimenting with our distinctive style references. Resistance to the elements is combined with a clear nod to our DNA to create a point where technology and creativity intersect in celebration of new trends and unmistakable designs.

