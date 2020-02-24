Johan Ku AW20

Represent by Black PR.

Johan Ku is a Taipei born designer who started his career as a graphic designer aged just 17. The designer was later awarded with the Gen Art’s Avant-Garde Prize in 2009.

As an incredibly versatile designer, Johan Ku’s collections vary from unorthodox and innovative structural knitwear to luxury ready-to-wear menswear and womenswear. Johan Ku has firmly established himself within the knitwear industry through his hand knitted, dynamic capsule collection “Emotional Sculpture”.



Johan Ku

For AW20, the designer focuses on the theme “It’s all about knit”. Johan Ku reintroduces his signature sculpture like chunky knitwear as well as introducing an array of innovative prints which are developed around knitting reinforcing that knitwear is the key element of the collection.

Johan Ku’s highly credible experimental designs are recognised and appreciated internationally. His work consistently takes inspiration from various sources to create visually stimulating collections.

##

Learn More

@johan_ku

johanku.co.uk

With love,

FWO