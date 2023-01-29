FWO
FWO

International Couture Show Presents Designers At Roma Fashion Week

International Couture will present on February 2nd, in A Romance Glamour Fashion Show closing the catwalk of the Roman Fashion Week, Altaroma. The International Couture stage will show designs by A’BIDDIKKIA, BAROQCO JEWELRY, ELEONORA CICCHETTI, KOVALOWE & LA MÉTAMORPHOSE PARIS.

The styling of the models was entrusted to THE BEST CLUB by WELLA for Hair styling, art director Giovanni Salerno and for Make-up to FACE PLACE ACADEMY by PABLO art director Pablo Gil Cagné. General organization entrusted to Maria Christina Rigano advisor at the Italian-Lebanese Cultural Institute.

The colors of the Aeolian Islands open the show with the Jasmine collection of the A’BIDDIKKIA brand by Giovanna Mandarano, garments made of pure silk with exclusive prints created by the designer and inspired by her Panarea. Italy will also be represented by the Dreamers collection created by the young designer ELEONORA CICCHETTI who decided to be a spokesperson for inclusivity by giving value to every woman with a revenge against the prejudices that she herself had to face. Eduardo & Imelda Liem from the Netherlands are dedicated to creating unique pieces of handmade jewelry using sparkling colors of authentic CRYSTALS,® some with semi-precious stones and freshwater pearls worked with recycled silver and platinum. The jewels of the Paradoxe collection presented by BAROQCO embellish the couture garments of the Timeless collection created by Valentina d’Angelo for the BLUE VALENTINE brand. Poland is represented by two brands. KOVALOWE, which presents the DUO collection full of intense colors associated with a deep black and enriched by handmade accessories created by the two sisters Ewelina & Justyna. The night and its beauty are the inspiration for the new collection of the brand LA MÉTAMORPHOSE entitled Dame de la nuit, black and white garments others in color, could not miss the tuxedo and 3D applications handmade in floral shapes.

International Couture

The collections are paired with footwear from FLEUR D’ORANGER and LIQUIDBEANS NEDERLAND BV brightened up the backstage of International Couture by offering gourmet coffee drinks with beans from Suriname.

International Couture event manager & press office Maria Christina Rigano
Make-up FACE PLACE ACADEMY BY PABLO art director Pablo Gil Cagné.
Hair styling THE BEST CLUB BY WELLA art director Giovanni Salerno
Casting manager Eleonora Eutizi
Show production MAZZINI EVENTI
Backstage coordinatore Amanda Mazzini
Editoriale Pietro Piacenti – Effetti Visivi Studio
Organized by ISTITUTO CULTURALE ITALO-LIBANESE President Maurice Salamé Coordinator Annarita Sereno

##

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Alanui Antartic Dream Women’s Collection Fall/ Winter 2023

Paris FWO -
“Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them.” ― Marcus Aurelius Antarctica: stark, cold, extreme, yet absolutely fascinating,...
Read more

Valentino Le Club Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023

Paris FWO -
The impossibility of Haute Couture - an expansion of the imagination, a space beyond reason. Couture is a sphere of fantasy and freedom, of...
Read more

Peet Dullaert Couture Printemps-Été 2023 Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
To close this decennial year of the house, I go back to the origin story : my love for the forces of nature. and...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.