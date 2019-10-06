Inbal Dror Bridal 2020 Collection
Represented by Atelier PR.
My inspiration derives from my belief that the bride glows on her wedding day with a halo, making her the center of a spiritual event,” says designer Inbal Dror. “She is a symbol of devotion and tradition.
“Her dress reflects the eternal feelings she emanates with shiny and magical look. It is a fashion icon. I want my brides to look heavenly on this most important day of her life.”
Inbal Dror
Photos: Inbal Dror
@inbaldrorofficial
inbaldror.com
