I LOVE PRETTY SS2020 NYFW Runway Show by Jessica Lugo

I LOVE PRETTY SS2020 NYFW Runway Show

The I Love Pretty brand founded by designer Juan Yang featured a glitzy rockstar themed collection which included shimmering blazer jackets, latex dresses, satin loose blouses, and thigh-high patent leather garter belts.

To compliment the look, additional accessories included pill-shaped purses, draping heavy metal chains, and bold statement words across both shirts and metallic belts.



The message behind the clothing expresses an infusion of femininity, confidence, romance, and elegance.

