How to Dress for a Slimmer Silhouette

As important as it is to eat healthily and get enough exercise, there is another way to improve your look that doesn’t take any extra effort. Of course, we’re talking about fashion, and specifically how you can use it to create the appearance of a slim waistline, defined curves, and even more height.

We all have different body types, and the way you wear your clothes can complement your figure and make meaningful changes that help you feel more confident. So, whether staying at home for months on end has given you a few pounds to shed, or you’re simply looking to up your style, here are some guidelines on dressing for a slimmer silhouette.

Start at Your Waist

A great first step is to define and cinch your waist. There are several ways to make it happen. You can opt for high-rise jeans or trousers, ideally those made from pleated or structured fabrics. Tucking in loose-fitting shirts will also make a difference. When it comes to cinching in dresses, slimmer belts (as opposed to chunky ones) are the way to go.

You can add more definition by layering some shapewear under your clothes. It should come as no surprise that leggings are a useful tool here. Learn more about tummy control leggings on the linked page to get an idea of the type of pieces that work best.

Choose Your Shoes

Believe it or not, footwear also plays a role in affecting your overall silhouette. For example, rounded shoes tend to make legs look shorter and wider. Skinny heels with pointed tips, on the other hand, help your legs appear more slim and sexy. Granted, heels aren’t always an option, so look for a pair of slim and sleek sneakers for more casual occasions.

Invest in Underwear

If you’re not sure about whether you’re wearing the correct cup size, a professional bra fitter can help you find the right fit. This is essential, as cups that are too large or too small for you will neither lift, nor shape. The same is true for underwear. Panties that are too tight will create bulges, so be sure to avoid those that press too much.

Leverage Your Skin Color

Going back to shoes, even color plays a role in affecting your silhouette. Black heels, for example, don’t mix well with pale skin as they can appear jarring and make your legs look smaller. Nude footwear has the opposite effect, giving the illusion of longer and slimmer legs. In short, shoes that match your skin tone are generally the best option.

Draw Attention With Jewelry

Finally, it’s not only clothes and shoes that matter. Longer necklaces can bring attention to the face and away from the hips and waist while extending shorter necks. You can also draw attention to your face with chandelier necklaces, and to the wrists with bangles and bright cuffs.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to what you can do with clothing to achieve the silhouette you want. Don’t be afraid to experiment and see what you can come up with.

##