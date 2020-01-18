House of iKons is back again this season, with shows that have successfully drawn in fantastic crowds since its launch in 2014

House of iKons has a big season planned: from working with UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD to appearing on Amazon Prime.

House of iKons, known for its shows during London Fashion Week, has also held shows in Los Angeles, Beijing, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Cannes, and Amsterdam.

House of iKons

Designers have been signed to department stores, boutiques, wardrobe for music videos and working with major celebrities such as JLo, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Tyra Banks, Michelle Obama, and Beyoncé, to name but a few.

As well supporting new emerging fashion creatives, they also support emerging music artists, giving them a platform to perform and providing exposure via events in London and abroad.

According to founder Savita Kaye:

“We will continue each season to highlight beauty and creativity, not just in design and music but for ALL, regardless of ethnicity, size, shape and sexual orientation; as everyone has the right to feel and look good, feel confident about who they are in the here & now! We will continue to push boundaries and stereotypes. We are still a small drop in this big ocean … But we will continue to create a storm and bring beauty and creativity to whoever you are, wherever you are, from around the world.

“Be prepared to witness firsthand these amazing #iKons.

“House of iKons shows have been aired and viewed by over 300 million viewers worldwide via BBC World.

“We’re always looking to show the best in creativity around the world DURING prestigious London Fashion Week; pushing boundaries to the next level.

“For the first time historically out of the FOUR MAJOR FASHION WEEKS, House of iKons February 2020 London Fashion Week will be celebrating creativity, talent and fashion from China in Partnership With UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD.

“We will be celebrating Chinese New Year at the show as well as showcasing the best of upcoming talent and top established brands from China.

“This will be a historical moment, as this will bring two great nations together under one roof, United Kingdom and China, to highlight to establish the bond, creativity, fashion, trade and manufacturing between both nations; and both officials from UK and China will be present for this iKonic Fashion History in the making!

“This SOLO Evening Segment has taken 10 months in planning and preparation, it will be our biggest to date!

“This season show will also be covered by reality tv show from the USA called Rising Fashion, which will be part of Season 2 and to be aired on Amazon Prime TV.”

Schedule:

Sponsored by UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD, Zarya Azadi, & Girl Meets Brush.

Saturday, 15th February 2020

Exhibition Area: Doors Open 12.30pm

Fashion Mixer: 1.30pm

Segment One: 3.00pm

GRAND OPENING: A.Renee Fashion

Milner’s Men & Little Gents

MD Mohammed

Hill TribeHouse Fashion

Music Performance; Lydia Singer

Tony Visions

BC Munich

Ana De Sa

Bladimir Sigua

GRAND FINALE: Marie Belle Couture

Fashion Mixer: 5.00pm

Segment Two: 5.30pm

GRAND OPENING: Joan’s Bridal Couture

Chavez

Shaco

Fouzia’s Couture by Rehan Ahmad Baley

Music Performance: Shola

Emre Tamer

Diva Bigg

GRAND FINALE: Will Franco

Fashion Mixer: 7.00pm

SOLO SEGMENT in Partnership with UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD: 7:45pm

Exhbition Area:

1.UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD

2. A.Renee Fashion

3. Milner’s Men & Little Gents

4. Bladimir Sigua

5. Marie Belle Couture

6. Shaco

7. Diva Bigg

8. Girl Meets Brush

9. BC Munich

10. Wisdom Foundation – Pen Buddies

Sunday, 16th February 2020

Segment One: 12.30pm

GRAND OPENING: Be Unique Be You

Siblingz Fashion

Triple D

Music Performance

KK Clothing

GRAND FINALE: Ethnicroyals

Segment Two: 3.00pm

GRAND OPENING: Korn Taylor

Adriana Ostrowska – Dance Wear

Athena Couture

iKonic Kidz Fashion

GRAND FINALE: Princess Ford

Segment Three: 5.30pm

GRAND OPENING: Adriana Ostrowska

Athena Couture

Dis is Me Clothing

Royalty Couture Fashion

Models Wardrobe

GRAND FINALE: Love Collection by Emily & Anna

