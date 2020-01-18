House of iKons is back again this season, with shows that have successfully drawn in fantastic crowds since its launch in 2014
House of iKons has a big season planned: from working with UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD to appearing on Amazon Prime.
House of iKons, known for its shows during London Fashion Week, has also held shows in Los Angeles, Beijing, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Cannes, and Amsterdam.
House of iKons
Designers have been signed to department stores, boutiques, wardrobe for music videos and working with major celebrities such as JLo, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Tyra Banks, Michelle Obama, and Beyoncé, to name but a few.
As well supporting new emerging fashion creatives, they also support emerging music artists, giving them a platform to perform and providing exposure via events in London and abroad.
According to founder Savita Kaye:
“We will continue each season to highlight beauty and creativity, not just in design and music but for ALL, regardless of ethnicity, size, shape and sexual orientation; as everyone has the right to feel and look good, feel confident about who they are in the here & now! We will continue to push boundaries and stereotypes. We are still a small drop in this big ocean … But we will continue to create a storm and bring beauty and creativity to whoever you are, wherever you are, from around the world.
everyone has the right to feel and look good
“Be prepared to witness firsthand these amazing #iKons.
“House of iKons shows have been aired and viewed by over 300 million viewers worldwide via BBC World.
Our shows have been viewed by over 300 million viewers worldwide via BBC World
“We’re always looking to show the best in creativity around the world DURING prestigious London Fashion Week; pushing boundaries to the next level.
“For the first time historically out of the FOUR MAJOR FASHION WEEKS, House of iKons February 2020 London Fashion Week will be celebrating creativity, talent and fashion from China in Partnership With UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD.
House of iKons February 2020 will be celebrating creativity, talent and fashion from China in Partnership With UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD
“We will be celebrating Chinese New Year at the show as well as showcasing the best of upcoming talent and top established brands from China.
“This will be a historical moment, as this will bring two great nations together under one roof, United Kingdom and China, to highlight to establish the bond, creativity, fashion, trade and manufacturing between both nations; and both officials from UK and China will be present for this iKonic Fashion History in the making!
“This SOLO Evening Segment has taken 10 months in planning and preparation, it will be our biggest to date!
“This season show will also be covered by reality tv show from the USA called Rising Fashion, which will be part of Season 2 and to be aired on Amazon Prime TV.”
Schedule:
Sponsored by UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD, Zarya Azadi, & Girl Meets Brush.
Saturday, 15th February 2020
Exhibition Area: Doors Open 12.30pm
Fashion Mixer: 1.30pm
Segment One: 3.00pm
GRAND OPENING: A.Renee Fashion
Milner’s Men & Little Gents
MD Mohammed
Hill TribeHouse Fashion
Music Performance; Lydia Singer
Tony Visions
BC Munich
Ana De Sa
Bladimir Sigua
GRAND FINALE: Marie Belle Couture
Fashion Mixer: 5.00pm
Segment Two: 5.30pm
GRAND OPENING: Joan’s Bridal Couture
Chavez
Shaco
Fouzia’s Couture by Rehan Ahmad Baley
Music Performance: Shola
Emre Tamer
Diva Bigg
GRAND FINALE: Will Franco
Fashion Mixer: 7.00pm
SOLO SEGMENT in Partnership with UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD: 7:45pm
Exhbition Area:
1.UK-CHINA FASHION ARTS & CULTURE LTD
2. A.Renee Fashion
3. Milner’s Men & Little Gents
4. Bladimir Sigua
5. Marie Belle Couture
6. Shaco
7. Diva Bigg
8. Girl Meets Brush
9. BC Munich
10. Wisdom Foundation – Pen Buddies
Sunday, 16th February 2020
Segment One: 12.30pm
GRAND OPENING: Be Unique Be You
Siblingz Fashion
Triple D
Music Performance
KK Clothing
GRAND FINALE: Ethnicroyals
Segment Two: 3.00pm
GRAND OPENING: Korn Taylor
Adriana Ostrowska – Dance Wear
Athena Couture
iKonic Kidz Fashion
GRAND FINALE: Princess Ford
Segment Three: 5.30pm
GRAND OPENING: Adriana Ostrowska
Athena Couture
Dis is Me Clothing
Royalty Couture Fashion
Models Wardrobe
GRAND FINALE: Love Collection by Emily & Anna
##
Learn More
With love,
FWO