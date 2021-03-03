House of iKons Fashion Week London February 2021 – ‘Uniting the World of Creativity’

House of iKons Fashion Week London live shows have pulled in over 1,000 people per day in attendance, with private clients, buyers, department stores and boutiques, also in attendance high net worth guests.

Their designers have platformed world wide, and working with celebrities such as Jlo, Katy Perry, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and many more which can be seen on their social media and various press. Designers have also been selected from the shows to be wardrobe design for feature films.

The CEO stated, ‘Pushing diversity in every way from ethnic backgrounds, size, shape, height and age. We will continue each season highlighting beauty and creativity not just in design and music but for ALL regardless of colour, ethnicity, size, shape and sexual orientation; as everyone has the right to feel and look good, feel confident about who they are in the HERE & NOW!! Everyone has that right and we will continue to push boundaries and stereotypes. We are still a small drop in this BIG OCEAN… But we will continue to create a storm and bring beauty and creativity to who ever you are, where ever you are, from around the world.

House of iKons is an official Associate to the International Art Fashion Council, and House of iKons is now on Wiki Video as one of the Top SIX Brands World Wide changing the face of fashion with its innovative diversity and range of creatives globally.

As a result, House of iKons are now one of the top 6 brands Innovative Voices in The Fashion World on Wiki Vid. Which is what House of iKons has stood for. Highlighting beauty, creativity from around the world pushing the boundaries that fashion, art and creativity is for everyone regardless of colour, ethnic origin, religious beliefs, size, age and sexual orientation. We will continue to showcase our iKons and shake the pillars of the fashion industry. These are the innovative voices of fashion.’

Due to Covid19 pandemic various industries around the world have had to change their businesses to online and digital platforms. Fashion is no different. Many of the fashion weeks around the world were affected as ‘Live’ shows with the buzz of the audience, buyers and press could not be in attendance.

The CEO, Savita Kaye, created in September 2020 digital diaries of their designers ‘An Intimate Insight into the World of Our iKons’. She wanted to focus on the creative process and the ‘labour of love’ behind the scenes, and how these amazing designers go through that process. To take the audience into their creative world. Making this personal with the audience.

Savita stated, ‘All industries are going through major changes, restructures. Consumers may not have the high disposable incomes that they are used too to purchase high end designer brands (as the big brands are feeling the pinch too!) But one thing I do know, people around the world still want to look good in what they wear. I have stated this time and time again, that fashion plays a big part in our mental health. If we look good, we feel good. Our confidence increases and there is a positive impact in our personal and professional lives. I truly believe that the silver lining from this pandemic that the emerging creatives will do well. As consumers will still want to buy beautiful fashionable pieces, which are sustainable, unique and affordable. Its time for our iKons to be noticed and start taking over the market. They will be come profitable and established businesses’.

For February 2021 a high end fashion film was created by the iKons Team, “Uniting the World of Creativity – Fashion Never Stops. Fashion Cannot Be Stopped!’. The Fashion Film was premiered on the House of iKons official YouTube channel 27th February 2021 and will also be aired on a number of social media platforms as well isn Amazon Prime, ROKU and AppleTV via their media partner ‘Rising Fashion”. The film focused on the unique construction of designers from around the world ranging from mens and women’s wear to children and pre teens.

CEO of House iKons stated, ‘the idea of the name and theme was so that the beauty and creativity of our designers reached the global audience, regardless of pandemic – Fashion never Stops. FASHION cannot be Stopped!

With so much negativity and division in the world we live in now, the one way to unite and bring people together is through beauty and what better way than our genius and talented iKons.

The film highlighted not just the beauty of creativity of our global designers, but also friendship, beauty, love, laughter and passion for life. Other fashion houses around the world are continuing with virtual shows, either Zoom like interviews, fashion diaries or actual catwalk shows with no guests.

We had already completed a fashion diary of our designers during the first lockdown in September 2020 – An intimate insight into the world of our iKons. We felt at that time the audience could get to know and understand our creatives on how they started in this industry, their inspirations and impact the pandemic has had on them and their businesses.

But for February we purposely did not want to go through this route again. With peoples mental health that has been impacted due to lockdowns and restrictions, for a few moments we wanted to celebrate ‘the beauty of life’. We did not dismiss the pandemic. In some scenes you can see individuals with PPE. We wanted to highlight that life is still beautiful and bright.

Our designers for both September 2020 season and February 2021 season, no designer was charged, this was a platform we at House of iKons gave for FREE. This was my way of contributing and giving back to the creativity industry, as its this industry that has been impacted the most. Each one of our designers deserve praise, and we will continue to push boundaries regardless what obstacles are in the world at present.

Both the night before and during filming on set, I had a heavy heart as I missed every model, HMUA, photographers, my FULL iKons production team and guests; in the current climate we live in, the number of restrictions, risk assessments, licensing we had to comply with following FULL UK Government Guidelines was challenging, but everyone’s health and safety has always been and always will be paramount.

The feedback has been amazing, and praying September 2021we will see each and everyone at the live shows. The venue were we filmed, have requested the footage and images for their corporate use here in London and world wide.

My personal opinion that the excitement, buzz and exposure of creatives are better in a live show than virtual, regardless where the event takes place around the world. I know many have gone down a ‘virtual fashion show route’ but by attending an event regardless if you are a private guest, buyer, press, photographer is better live than virtual. It becomes an ‘Experience’.

Pre production for House of iKons Fashion Week London is already in place for the live shows later this year and 2022.

The Fashion Film was sponsored by; Girl Meets Brush, The Fashion Life Tour, Zarya Azadi.

Some of the Designers featured:

Sigrun

Joan’s Bridal Couture

Simi Sandhu

Be Unique Be You

Model’s Wardrobe

N8 by Nathan Vandevelde

Yade Couture

Korn Taylor

G.Seven Feat Yildizstoffe

Inci Hakbilen

Ethinicroyals

Post Code Fashion

Eye on Fashion

Atelier by Khosh

Bahar Yasin Studios

a la Mode

Love Collection by Emily & Anna

Jugger Onate for Jil & Jug Dallas

The Fashion Film ‘Uniting the World of Creativity – Fashion Never Stops. Fashion Cannot be Stopped’

