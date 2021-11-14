HiTechModa Wins 2021 Fashion Platform Award

And the Award goes to … hiTechMODA! Independent fashion event production company hiTechMODA has already become a top player in the New York Fashion Week scene. Now it’s received a 2021 Fashion Platform Award as well.

Focusing on exposure of designers, models, sponsors, vendors, and guests, hiTechMODA has successfully made a name for itself in the major market of New York City.

hiTechMODA had been nominated for the 2021 Fashion Platform Award, presented by the Independent Fashion Calendar at their annual Indie Fashion Awards. Not only was hiTechMODA nominated, but Ms. PS Privette, owner and producer, and her team were excited to learn they were voted best Fashion Platform for 2021 by their independent fashion show peers and fashion industry insiders.

“When I launched hiTechMODA back in 2018, it was with the thought that the fashion week scene was out of reach for so many,” Privette said, “and I wanted to change that. I knew fashion people coming to NYC deserve a runway that challenges the level of quality of the IMG Official Shows during New York Fashion Week, but all of the big designer shows were closed to all but the already Big Names in the industry and Hollywood elites. It was my vision that hiTechMODA would challenge the status quo and be the vehicle for change in the industry.” When asked about this latest award, she said “I never really thought about winning any awards, I was there to support my nominated designers, but I am excited to know that the hard work has paid off and what we’re doing is being recognized by others in the industry.”

Proof that what hiTechMODA has been doing is really gaining the attention of the fashion industry, quite a number of the designers who have presented their collections on the hiTechMODA runways over the course of 2021 have also been nominated for a variety of awards. Says Privette, “we have a great relationship with all of our designers, and we are pleased to see their own successes. hiTechMODA is a high-profile fashion stage where young emerging designers and international designers looking to break into the US market can present their collections with the same high production level as the established designers during the World Series of fashion, NYFW.” And hiTechMODA does provide in that regard. A number of designers have sold individual designs and entire collections right off the hiTechMODA runway to industry insiders and buyers who are attracted to the high level of quality and the unique way PS Privette and her core team produce their shows. And with the level of sponsors covering hiTechMODA shows, such as the New York Makeup Academy who also sponsors the Official Shows, hiTechMODA’s clients are really getting a huge bang for their buck. And with the breakdown in the supply chain, shipping prices soaring, and brick and mortar stores closing at alarming numbers, the $100,000 + cost for 12 mins of runway time charged by the “bigger shows” is not realistic. “We don’t even know who is down there showing during NYFW,” says Privette, referring to how some of the bigger shows held in Lower Manhattan, “we do everything in our power to make sure everyone knows who the designers on our stage, and provide them a high-end venue in an accessible location.”

With the dedication Privette and her team have shown in putting together high-quality fashion events with industry insiders, press, and the global reach of the internet, it should be no surprise that 21 of her designers had been nominated for awards. The following designers, all of whom showcased on the hiTechMODA runway in 2021, have been nominated for a 2021 Indie Fashion Award:

Best Custom Designer

Mila Hoffman

Kristi Vosbeck

Best Men’s Ready to Wear

Carlos Benguigui

DK Design Fashion

Best Boutique

Jaylani’s Boutique

Camelia Couture

Jeanette’s Unique Boutique

STL Fashion

Best Swimwear

Lauris Couture

GOSWIMWEAR

Manduvi Swimwear

Best Loungewear

Marc Defang

Best High Fashion Couture

Marc Defang

Reginas Couture

Deanie Couture

Lauris Couture

Best Resort Wear

Alexandra Popescu-York

Manduvi Swimwear

Best Evening Wear

Alexandra Popescu-York

Best Men’s Tailoring

Chino Arte

Carlos Benguigui

Best Accessory Designer

Daily Malong

IA’s Threads

STL Fashion

