hiTechMODA: Stunning at NYFW, Impressing in Paris

Fashion Week has finally arrived in the fashion capital, Paris. Despite the jam-packed schedule and intense energy, hiTechMODA successfully debuted their first international shows during Paris Fashion Week on the last day of September. Shows from internationally celebrated designers were scheduled nonstop from morning to night, providing no time to adjust to the jet lag.

Press and fashion influencers came to Paris more readily than ever, thanks to the abating pandemic restrictions. In addition, designers brought their indigenous cultures to Paris, promoting cultural diversity and inclusivity to the event. hiTechMODA arranged the shows in one of the most elegant hotels in the center of Paris, Normandy Le Chantier, located on 7 Rue de l’Échelle, to accommodate the audience with the most Parisian glamor and elegance.

hiTechMODA

The Winter Holiday Collection by Yesi Rose Fashion, Florida, North Carolina, and Colorado included Parisian fashion’s paradigmatic item – tweed – and classic silky gowns in vivid colors. With dresses in ruby red, forest green, and snow white, accessorized with pearls, the brand’s designer, Yesi Hennessey, delivered the winter holiday atmosphere to the crowd.

Similarly, Regina’s Couture by designer Alicia Monje from Texas stunned the audience with gowns in vibrant China red and metallic fabrics. As the designer remarked, “This collection, Seduction, captures the elements that create a visual elegance like no other.”

“Paris Fashion Week left me speechless.” said Donell Johns, who modeled for isKream Kulter, and STL Boutique. “isKream Kulter gave me a suit that was just so perfect on me,” he continued. Chicago, Illinois-based designer Crystal Watts and isKream Kulter incorporated their symbolic pop art and neon designs into classy wedding dresses and suits, encapsulating the combination of timeless fashion with trending GenZ aesthetics.

Other brands like Marc Defang New York, North Carolina; House of STL, NYC and Ricardo Oyarzun, Chili also dressed models in stunning gowns made out of glittering metallic fabrics with Parisian accessories such as beret hats and birdcage veils. Although these brands are well-known as fashion houses that cater to customers who appreciate classic and glamorous styles, their new collections in Paris showcased more spectacular on the runway. Oh, la la!

“Being from Flint, Michigan myself, it is rare that I get to connect with other professional designers, models, stylists, and different creatives in this spectrum,” said Christian Parker, who modeled for Taj Cottage in hiTechMODA’s Paris Fashion Week. Taj Cottage is an award-winning Indian designer boutique in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The model commented in a recent interview that he felt a sense of community and belonging when he modeled for the brand, thanks to hiTechMODA, which persists in its mission to incorporate cultural inclusivity into every single production.

hiTechMODA was successful again in delivering fashion worldwide and conveying the message of diversity and inclusivity in this new season in the fashion capital, Paris.

“Paris was fabulous. Our designers showcased eye-catching collections; our models were on-point. I was able to attend a few fashion shows too. Europe is as beautiful as I remembered; I have been away too long. We are currently planning to return in February 2023”. There is no better experience or fashion than the Big 4, says Producer Pamela PS Privette.

hiTechMODA departed Paris, preparing for NYFW on February 10 and 11, 2022, at Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, New York, New York. “I am excited for the future of hiTechMODA; our future has strength in the industry, say, Privette. Thank you to everyone who has assisted us along with way. Please continue to support our designers and models. Thank you.”

