FWO
FWO

hiTechMODA Milan and Planet Fashion TV

Following the success of NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9, Celia Evans from Planet Fashion TV and PS (Pamela) Privette from hiTechMODA will collaborate once again on an event in Milan. The event will take place in the Sheraton Diana Majestic hotel on February 27, 2023.

PS Privette, CEO of hiTechMODA is a producer who is known for combining emerging technology and trends with sustainability and creating stand-out and original production. Privette’s professional career experiences and how diverse they are have allowed her to easily adapt and excel in many industries and giving her the foresight to merge technology with fashion in a way that has not been seen before. With excellent understanding of trends, and the ability to execute productions in an original way, Privette keeps hiTechMODA production and their events ahead of its status quo. Privette has also won two awards in the past, one being the Fashion Production Platform of the year 2022 and the other being Modern CEO Award 2022.

Celia Evans comes from a background of producing music, television, film, and internet media. With an impressive career history of wondering for various television networks. Her company, Plant Fashion TV, is a digital publishing site and an OTT streaming channel. The company creates, aggregates, and licenses fashion content globally. Evans’ company produces content and events with a focus in the fashion world, but also in luxury and tech. She has a diverse team of creatives who are aware of the newest trends in fashion and tech. Her diverse career history allows her to be flexible and work in a timely manner with different sets of people. She made her company with a focus of showcasing beauty, diversity, and creativity in an inclusive way. In 2021 Evans won the award for Fashion Icon Award 2021.

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com
planetfashiontv.com

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Untitlab AW23 London Fashion Week

London FWO -
Untitlab was founded in Shanghai in 2019 through the creative partnership of Art Director Tian Cai and Creative Director Sans. The contemporary footwear and...
Read more

Sagaboi Presents “Ramajay,” Debut Collection for NYFW Men’s A/W’23

New York FWO -
From Sagaboi founder Geoff K. Cooper comes his first clothing collection, entitled “Ramajay”, an eclectic fusion of Cooper’s diverse Trinidadian heritage, and broader West...
Read more

Cristina Nitopi Showcases a Collection Filled With Innovative Fabrics

New York FWO -
It’s to no surprise to see Designer Cristina Nitopi making headlines for NYFW to present her latest FW24 collection featuring celebrity model, Josephine Skriver...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.