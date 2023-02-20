hiTechMODA Milan and Planet Fashion TV

Following the success of NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9, Celia Evans from Planet Fashion TV and PS (Pamela) Privette from hiTechMODA will collaborate once again on an event in Milan. The event will take place in the Sheraton Diana Majestic hotel on February 27, 2023.

PS Privette, CEO of hiTechMODA is a producer who is known for combining emerging technology and trends with sustainability and creating stand-out and original production. Privette’s professional career experiences and how diverse they are have allowed her to easily adapt and excel in many industries and giving her the foresight to merge technology with fashion in a way that has not been seen before. With excellent understanding of trends, and the ability to execute productions in an original way, Privette keeps hiTechMODA production and their events ahead of its status quo. Privette has also won two awards in the past, one being the Fashion Production Platform of the year 2022 and the other being Modern CEO Award 2022.

Celia Evans comes from a background of producing music, television, film, and internet media. With an impressive career history of wondering for various television networks. Her company, Plant Fashion TV, is a digital publishing site and an OTT streaming channel. The company creates, aggregates, and licenses fashion content globally. Evans’ company produces content and events with a focus in the fashion world, but also in luxury and tech. She has a diverse team of creatives who are aware of the newest trends in fashion and tech. Her diverse career history allows her to be flexible and work in a timely manner with different sets of people. She made her company with a focus of showcasing beauty, diversity, and creativity in an inclusive way. In 2021 Evans won the award for Fashion Icon Award 2021.

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com

planetfashiontv.com

With love,

FWO