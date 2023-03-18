hiTechMODA Dazzles at Milan Fashion Week

February 21st marked the beginning of Milan Fashion week. On Saturday, February 25th, hiTechMODA produced their first fashion show in the heart of the Milanese shopping district at the Sheraton Diana Majestic, Milan.

The showcasing designers were By Vel, a Ukrainian designer who had showcased her collection with a beautiful line of bold and daring clothes mixed with traditional Ukrainian clothing; Archie Brown Designs showcased their collection of beautiful colorful gowns, adding some spark and color to the show. Glam2Glo Designz is the third designer to showcase their collection in Milan, showing a beautiful collection with beautiful colors and ready-to-wear looks.

Upcoming Shows

July 21, 2023

Orlando Swim Week, Season 3, Hilton Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

July 22 & 23, 2023

hiTechMODA Orlando, Season 3, Hilton Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

September 8-10, 2023

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC

September 29 & 30, 2023

Paris Fashion Week, Season 2 SARL Salon Des Miroirs

Casting for designers and models for all upcoming shows at www.hitechmoda.com under the APPLY menu or email opportunity@hitechmoda.com

