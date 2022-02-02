Harlem Fashion Week Presents “Andre Leon Talley: Caftan Couture”

On Jan 18, 2022 Andre Leon Talley transitioned from Icon to LEGEND. Harlem Fashion Week is honored to pay homage to his legacy with the presentation of the Andre Leon Talley “Kaftan Couture” Exhibition. ALT was a trailblazer in the fashion industry when he became the first Black man to be creative director for Vogue from 1988 to 1995 and then again from 1998 to 2013.

Mr. Talley wrote several books, including Valentino, A.L.T.: A Memoir, A.L.T. 365+ and Little Black Dress for Assouline. His recent memoir, The Chiffon Trenches became a New York Times Best Seller and he was the subject of the documentary The Gospel. Andre Leon Talley paved the way for many people of color to enter the world of fashion.

“I remember when Andre Leon Talley asked me to stand in a room full of a hundred people, when he came to Parsons the New School, my alma mater, in that moment he spoke life to me as a designer and I will never forget it. It is my honor to pay homage to him with this exhibit”

— Yvonne Jewnell | Creative Director, Harlem Fashion Week

From a pool of over 70 designers the Harlem Fashion Week creative director, Yvonne Jewell, has selected 10 designers to showcase an original kaftan inspired by Andre Leon Talley. This exhibition will be housed at the Kente Royal Gallery in Harlem. Harlem Fashion Week will host an opening night black tie reception on February 9th 2022 at 5:00pm. It will be an evening of elegance in celebration of Andre Leon Talley.

About Harlem FW:

Established in 2016 by the founders with roots in Harlem, powerhouse mother-daughter team of Tandra Birkett and Yvonne Jewnell, owners of the fashion design company Yvonne Jewnell New York LLC. Harlem Fashion Week has created a platform for the rising stars in the Fashion Design Industry for the past nine years and Harlem Fashion Week has been fortunate to receive a wide diversity of press from over 100 major media publications including Avenue, Essence, Paper Magazine, Refinery 29, Vogue Italia, and many more outlets. HFW has fans in 38 countries around the world looking for what’s next in cutting edge fashion! Harlem Fashion Week has welcomed thousands of attendees over the past 5 years, with followers in 30 countries.

Event: Harlem Fashion Week Andre Leon Talley “Kaftan Couture” Exhibition

Location: Kente Royal Gallery 2373 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10030

Date: February 9th 2022 at 5:00pm

RSVP Here to Attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harlem-fashion-week-the-fashion-gallery-andre-leon-talley-exhibit-tickets-247013653487

##

Learn More

harlemfw.com

With love,

FWO