Harem London Heritage and Future

HAREM London is a genderless brand founded in 2015 by two entrepreneur sisters: Creative Director Dee and Managing Director, Begum Ozturk. The two sisters empower and complete each other as a team, and as leading women they are proud to be a part of a much wider community of female entrepreneurs and innovators.

HAREM London combines two different worlds: London and Istanbul, East and West, heritage and future, belonging and searching. HAREM is about feeling comfortable with a global cross-cultural identity and the brand express an experience of diverse identity with pieces that blend influences, fabrics and techniques from

both countries and cultures.

Heritage and future, AW21 blends inspiration from ancient Anatolia with contemporary luxury casualwear. Sustainably hand-crafted in London from premium organic and upcycled fabrics, the collection spans couture pieces as well as accessible everyday garments, with signature prints and embroidery details on super soft and

100% organic cotton jerseys.

For AW21 womenswear, padded jackets and vests tailored from wool and organic cotton make for outerwear that uses century-old techniques and subverts traditional design language. Luxurious base layers from ribbed turtlenecks to bold graphic sweatshirts and tees complete the collection.

For AW21 menswear, silhouettes are both dramatic and effortless and deeply rooted in traditional Anatolian craft and geometry. Refined outerwear and luxury base layers deliver a clear visual language that is confident and relaxed, inspired by paintings of Ottoman soldiers and noblemen.

A large part of the new collection is for all genders, and many pieces are available in cuts for men as well as for women. AW21 sees an evolution of some of the brand’s signature patterns in prints, in embroidery and in exclusively woven fabrics. Colours and graphic language represent a radically modern take on Islamic art and calligraphy.

HAREM London will be showcasing their AW21 collection across London Fashion Week on Friday 19th February at 3pm exclusively at www.haremlondon.com/AW21.

See the brand’s designer profile with the British Fashion Council https://londonfashionweek.co.uk/designers/harem-london.

HAREM London has been featured in British Vogue, WWD, The Telegraph, The Sunday Times Style, The Observer Magazine and more.

haremlondon.com

