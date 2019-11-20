“Greener Fashion and Greener Future” ZAFUL 2019 Fashion Panel & Charity Sale

For its first sustainable fashion panel of “Greener Fashion” in New York on November 8, ZAFUL partnered with WG Empire, a NYC-based PR company focusing primarily on connecting China and the U.S fashion market. The panel invited experts, practitioners and university representatives from the associated fields of sustainability, fashion and technology to discuss strategies to lead the fashion industry to become more sustainable in the future.

ZAFUL has nearly 6 years’ history in the fashion industry, with more than 20 million customers, and 60% of its customers are millennials. ZAFUL has always been focused on how to make fashion sustainable, and to increase connections with millennials. All the panelists were from various fields of sustainability, fashion, technology, etc. Gathering them together, ZAFUL believed this panel would bring more constructive and innovative opinions for making the fashion industry sustainable.



“How to Make Fashion More Sustainable In An Innovative Way” featured Stephaine Benedetto, Founder of Queen of Raw, Bridgett Artiese, Founder of Born Again Vintage, Fashionista, Actress and Woman Entrepreneur Paige Desorb，Madison Phillips from ADAY, and Autumn Samuels, chairman of NYU’s only fashion society FBA. They shared their experiences and insights to bring a new ways of thinking to bear for audiences.

Aside from the fashion panel, there was a charity sale organized by ZAFUL and The Fashion Foundation, a nonprofit foundation helping underprivileged students in New York City through the sale of samples from fashion houses and designers.

ZAFUL urged the public to notice the importance of sustainability and encouraged everyone to develop a “Green Habit.”

Let’s create greener fashion and a greener future!

