Geometry Runway Show by Fashion Vibes The Spirit Of Creativity

The lights go out on Milan, a city that after two and a half years of pandemic has finally found the right enthusiasm to ride the wave of success that has always led trendsetters and influencers, designers, journalists and bloggers, to choose this city as an amplifier and incubator of styles and trends.

A full audience greeted the Fashion Week together with crowds of photographers and journalists, and welcomed the return of the big brands and the arrival of the new ones, such as those presented during the Fashion Vibes Runway Show “Geometry”: creativity took shape in the innovative proposals presented by 5 designers in their 2023 Spring-Summer collections, in an avant-garde, colorful and inspiring fashion show.

The “NO GRAVITY” collection by ANTONIO MARTINO COUTURE, presents a contemporary line that comes from the idea of an imaginary journey: a dreamlike trip through an ocean of clouds in which the sunlight reflections create a clear and defined but still impalpable light effects.

Outerwear made of silk crepe and patent leather mimic the effect of the rising sun on the catwalk, while the no-gravity effect is given by plissé, tulle and taffeta playing together as twirling clouds carried by the wind.

A perfect shaping is still the key to this collection, in which three-dimensional applications are mixed to create a modern and contemporary couture. Research of fabrics and combinations of unusual materials make this latest collection special and suitable for a woman who wants to show off her personality, in a glamorous and modern way.

FOREVER LAVI Miami, Shanghai, Bali, Indonesia… not just a collection but a page that documents the interaction of different but empathic contemporary experiences and passions. The cosmopolitan style of the “Prometheus Collection” of the luxury brand Forever Lavi brings together the inspirations gathered by the designer Mariano Feliciano from the contact with different cultures during his travels.

Mariano makes his debut in Milan with Prometheus, combining the aesthetics of tribalism, spirituality and the mythology of the future in the presentation of prêt-à-porter garments and haute couture suits for men and gowns for women: a collection made up of gold and silver, hand-painted ornaments and garments, inspired by the designer’s past collections and travel innovation.

TAIBO BACAR shows off a daywear with simple but extremely particular lines. Clean silhouettes, refined details and sober elegance are the distinctive features of this brand. Lightness is the key word of the 2023 spring-summer collection, made of total black looks brightened by gold details. The fabrics – silk, linen and chiffon – are ultra-light, and different weights and volumes create beautiful motion effects. The silhouettes, snug but comfortable, slide over the body, enhancing elegance and sensuality.

GRACE MILANO shows a collection with a typically American design, offering high-cut bikinis, trikinis and very sensual one-piece swimsuits. For men, tight briefs or boxers, in perfect surfer style. For the first time, the brand also presents alternatives for little boys and girls, which are inspired by the models of the adults. In order to create real Miami Beach-style looks, Grace Milano has also produced both male and female “out of water” pieces, which complete the new collection.

MINI-ME the MOMMYDOLLS line. On the catwalk, in a perfect game of opposites, the capsule collection proposed presents unexpected color combinations. Bright and vivid colors in lurex and sequins are matched with prints and logos in soft and billowing chiffon, forming glamorous looks to show off all day, every day.

GEOMETRIA by FASHION VIBES in Milan: a runway show presenting looks between prêt-à-porter and haute couture, capable of celebrating the transformative power of fashion and redesigning the body and appearances to indulge the whims of imagination.

