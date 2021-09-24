Genny Presents Spring/Summer 2022 Collection During Milan Fashion Week

Represented by PurplePR.

Sailing the Greek islands, gazing into the intense blue of the Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by the dazzling light that reflects on the white houses and accompanied by the sound of the wind and the waves.

For the Spring/Summer 2022 season, Genny Creative Director Sara Cavazza Facchini embraces a holiday inspiration, that is revisited through an elegant, urban and quintessentially sensual twist. A marine theme influences the details of the collection, where classic shades of white and blue are juxtaposed to vibrant touches of red and metallic sparkles.



Genny

voking seamen’s uniforms, precious trimmings and metal buttons punctuate the shorts paired with micro tops and blazers, as well as the vests cut in sinuous silhouettes, while sailor-style jumpsuits and tops show large collars and knots. Tie-dye effects enhance the relaxed mood of shirts to wear unbuttoned over bikinis and of the plissé mini dresses. A denim-like linen trench coat is coated creating shimmering effects, and a print with an artsy polka dot motif, rendered in blue and white, or red and white combinations, recalls the graphic patterns of Greek islands’ stone pathways. This gives a distinctive character to trench coats with maxi lapels, but also to buster mini frocks and shirtdresses embellished with ribbons to tie around the waist.

An athletic vibe is injected into the collection via knitted pieces elating the body’s curves. Skin-tight cycling shorts are effortlessly worn with cropped jackets for a new urban look, and hyper feminine rompers reveal corsetry details. Evening sparkles. Like beautiful mermaids, Genny’s women emerge from the waves wearing maxi sequin dresses with iridescent shades or sensual cut-out designs decorated with luxurious embroideries.

Woven leather heeled sandals elongate the silhouette, while glossy leather bags with toone orchid studs or styles crafted from perforated leather complete the look of this sophisticated traveler.

##

Learn More

@gennyofficial

genny.com

With love,

FWO