Gaucho – Buenos Aires Kicked Off Art Basel With an Invitation-only Live Art Activation in the Miami Design District

Global luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Gaucho – Buenos Aires kicked off Art Basel with an invitation-only live art activation featuring contemporary artist Michael Shellis on December 1st at their flagship store in the Miami Design District. VIPs including Actor Neels Visser, Lifestyle Influencer Chris Lavish, alongside CEO of Gaucho Holdings Scott Mathis, and Creative Director Lautaro García De La Peña. Guests enjoyed aperitifs, live music and were able to see the process of hand-painting 10 unique Gaucho – Buenos Aires leather jackets and hats, which were also available for purchase.

Lifestyle Influencer Chris Lavish attended the Gaucho – Buenos Aires Art Basel Edition live activation inside the flagship store in the Miami Design District.

Lifestyle Influencer Chris Lavish, Matias Mazza and Creative Director Lautaro García De La Peña attended the Gaucho – Buenos Aires Art Basel Edition live activation inside the flagship store in the Miami Design District.

CEO of Gaucho Holdings Scott Mathis and Actor Neels Visser attended the Gaucho – Buenos Aires Art Basel Edition live activation inside the flagship store in the Miami Design District.

CEO of Gaucho Holdings Scott Mathis, Actor Neels Visser and Creative Director Lautaro García De La Peña attended the Gaucho – Buenos Aires Art Basel Edition live activation inside the flagship store in the Miami Design District.

Contemporary Artist Michael Shellis attended the Gaucho – Buenos Aires Art Basel Edition live activation inside the flagship store in the Miami Design District.

CEO of Gaucho Holdings Scott Mathis and Contemporary Artist Michael Shellis attended the Gaucho – Buenos Aires Art Basel Edition live activation inside the flagship store in the Miami Design District.

Guest, CEO of Gaucho Holdings Scott Mathis, Contemporary Artist Michael Shellis and Creative Director Lautaro García De La Peña attended the Gaucho – Buenos Aires Art Basel Edition live activation inside the flagship store in the Miami Design District.

Contemporary Artist Michael Shellis and Lifestyle Influencer Chris Lavish attended the Gaucho – Buenos Aires Art Basel Edition live activation inside the flagship store in the Miami Design District.

