Galia Lahav launches new GALA collection, ‘Urban Love Story

Designers Galia Lahav and Sharon Sever expertly direct a new age of GALA with the dynamic and emotionally-inspired collection, Urban Love Story.

Together, the duo channels this ever evolving new way of living to create the Urban Love Story – a trendy perspective of bridal fashion, ignited by urban opulence and romance.



This GALA collection embodies romanticism for the fashion-focused bride who is boldly ahead of the trends and enjoying a passionately inspired way of life. While leisure and travel plans may have changed, this bride’s dream wedding is just as alive as ever, carried by her beauty and spontaneity. The celebration awaits in the heart of the city, but away from the bustle of traffic. A love story has sparked new meaning, and with it, secluded places in the city have been reinvented, transformed into hideaways for an urban love affair.

Marked throughout the collection by feminine details, Urban Love Story feels youthful, playful, and soft. True to the GALA design, these pieces have simple structural elements, expertly crafted to compliment a bride’s curves in lavish and radiant fabrics. Rich materials illuminate each style – dotted with sparkles of light silver and sprinkled with touches of beading. Layers of tulle, lace, satin, and crepe hug every curve, while standout cutouts, deep necklines, and low backs dare to be sexy. In shades of ivory, silver, nude, and blush, this array of tones reminds us that brides can continue to reinvent themselves.

The GALA Urban Love Story embodies effortless and irresistible luxury. “Playful and soft dresses mark a new approach to wedding dresses which are girly and sexy, meant for walking down the avenue feeling urban at heart, yet soaked in luxury,” Sever and Lahav add. GALA brides are reinventing what it means to be free-spirited by finding the perfect mix of fashion, emotion, and nostalgia-soaked romance in this season’s captivating collection.

