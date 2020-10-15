Galia Lahav Launches its Debut Shoe Line for FW 2021

Global luxury fashion brand Galia Lahav announces the launch of the debut Bridal Shoe Collection —a highly anticipated addition to Galia Lahav’s bridal offerings for a complete wedding-day look. Crafting luxury apparel for over three decades, Galia Lahav is recognized as one of the top bridal gown designers around the world—with a Couture line, the GALA made-to-order range, and the Pret-A-Porter collection.

Designed with the same craftsmanship, quality, and attention to detail used for the bridal gown collections, shoes are a natural evolution for the Tel Aviv-based house.



Available to shop now on GaliaLahav.com, the 6-style Bridal Shoe Collection caters to the fashion-forward bride for whom every exquisite detail on her wedding day has been considered. Galia Lahav brides can now enhance their bridal experience by accessorizing her gown with her shoes for an even more customized look.

To develop the new collection, Galia Lahav collaborated with the best design talents in the fashion industry to translate the essence of the Couture bridal line into footwear. Produced in Italy using the leading manufacturing techniques and finest materials, the shoe range is crafted from soft nappa leather, rich crepe satin, subtle calf suede, elegant lace, and glittery tulle in shades of ivory and silver.

