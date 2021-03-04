Fyli and Double A Labs to Host a Fully Immersive Virtual Experience to Celebrate International Women’s Day: Tribe to Thrive

Double A Labs and Fyli , a female master-mind community, is hosting a first-of-its-kind, fully immersive experience to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Kicking off on March 8th, 2021, the 3D virtual event will connect global communities and bring together men and women from around the world to honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The event is free to anyone who wishes to attend.

Centered around the theme “Tribe to Thrive”, the event is taking place in an immersive experience called the Phygital World™. This dynamic, virtual 3D environment features interactive, gamified elements, meet-and-greets, musical and art performances, and hours of exclusive content from thought-leaders and influencers around the world. Attendees can network and gain knowledge to support business and career growth, while mapping out strategies and inspiration for a post-pandemic rise.

The full-day conference will provide a global platform for thought leaders to share and discuss topics including Using Technology to Change Perspectives, Women Raising Capital and Creating Equity Through Inclusion. The collective goal is to reshape the narrative, change perspectives, ignite wonder, and mark an important call to action to accelerate gender parity through support and alignment of both men and women.

The conference will feature more than 50 speakers and moderators participating in keynotes, panel discussions and fireside chats. They include:

● Lisa Bilyeu, Co-Founder of Impact Theory and Quest Nutrition

● Jamie Lima, Founder of It Cosmetics

● Susan Rockefeller, Philanthropist, Artist and EiC of MUSINGS Magazine

● Natasha Hastings, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist & Entrepreneur

● Zara Tisch, Founder of Terez

● Matt Szczur, Professional Baseball outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals

● Cate Luzio, Founder of Luminary

● Shelley Zallis, Founder and CEO of The Female Quotient

● Monica Xie, VC at Matrix Partners

● Robin Li, Principal at GGV Capital

● Grace Ng, Investor at The Raine Group

● Paola Santana, Founder of GLASS

● Helen Aboah, CEO of Urban Zen

Double A Labs and Fyli will be live streaming the event on YouTube as another way to listen in on the important and insightful conversations. In addition, the virtual world will be open the entire month of March for anyone to access the keynotes, panel discussions and fireside chats, as well as the artwork, music performances and interactive games.

To RSVP for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-2021-celebration-tickets-140228107043.

Event homepage – https://tribetothrive.phygitalworlds.com/.

About Fyli

Fyli (which stands for tribe in Greek) is a master-mind community of 6,000 women around the world, co-founded by Jaclynn Brennan and Summer YL. This peer-to-peer mentorship and accountability group offers monthly workshops, masterclasses, group coaching, opportunities for networking and support for female entrepreneurs and executives. Fylí was created to bring together a room of diverse thinkers and dreamers who can shift conversations, contribute new opinions + feedback, and bring different perspectives with clarity and directness that moves the needle. The mission of Fyli is to help female entrepreneurs R.I.S.E. in all aspects of their lives (Renew, Inspire, Support, Empower). To learn more, visit https://www.fylinyc.com or @Fylinyc.

About Double A Labs

We are World Builders. We help brands facilitate new ways to connect, inform, and inspire action, where engagement is just the beginning. Double A Labs transports consumers into a dynamic, virtual 3D environment via our web-based platform, where your content (videos, images, audio, text) can be watched, played with, co-created and purchased. To learn more, visit https://www.doublealabs.com/.

