Futuristic, Innovative, Powerful, and Elevating

New York Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion returned to the Architecturally Romantic and Gothically Styled Angel Orensanz Venue.

Hungry for a new Fashion Week “Experience” designers, influencers, celebrities, artists, buyers, and industry professionals from around the world flocked to Manhattan for the most “monumental celebration” of life, love, philanthropy and fashion. Art Hearts Fashion offered a schedule of incredible and uniquely diverse designers during the week with over 30 international designers and artists showcasing their collections on the AHF stage.



Art Hearts Fashion

Partnering once again with Project Cancerland featuring Ana Ono Intimates, for the 4 th year in a row, ‘empowering’ men and women with metastatic breast cancer, as they took over the runway, sharing their immeasurable strength, their battle wounds, and their stories as true warriors, leaving the crowds invigorated and moved while raising a quarter of a million dollars to fight cancer. “We want our audience to feel things that make a real impact deep within. We have worked to create something that really speaks to the heart of each individual person who comes to our shows. Fashion can only be Art when it causes you to act, to be moved, and motivated, and to experience something in a way you never knew you could”

The Week of Runway Shows included fan favorites like Willfredo Gerardo, Fernando Alberto Atelier, Charles and Ron, Kentaro Kameyama. Raul Penaranda, Ricardo Secco, Merlin Castell and of course, designer Mister Triple X, by Executive Producer, Erik Rosete. The futuristic designs of pin2gether by 12 year old, Ashlyn So, who wowed the crowds with her ingenuity, proved to all that the future of 2 fashion is not just bright, it is “BRILLIANT”. Domingo Zapata, in collaboration with Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Claudina Mata with a performance by Thomas Handle brought a fun vibe to the stage but in the true spirit of the Artist within, Domingo painted every model and design with a very real and serious message. Tete Rosado, brought the elegance of the Monarchy to the NYFW runway featuring Miss Universe Mexico with detailed beaded gowns, and exquisite tiaras. INIFD & London School of Designs presentation of Vibrant India featured their students in 3 incredible segments. Custo Barcelona took us to a bright and shiny new world the #custoworld in celebration of their 40th anniversary, the #custoworld. Glaudi by Johana Hernandez was modern and romantic and featured News Anchor for Fox 5 NYC, Bianca Peters. Willet Designs fairytale theme was inspired by the designer’s belief that your struggles are what make you magic. The Finale shows by celebrity designers Ryan Patros, and Walter Mendez, were Glamourous, Fierce and Fabulous with sleek gowns, beaded jewels sown by hand, and an array of stunning fabrics and colors, closing the week out strong and giving us a glimpse into what we will continue to see on the “Red Carpet” as well as the up and coming Wedding Season.

Art Hearts Fashion will be producing Los Angeles Fashion Week from March 26th to the 29th at the Mejestic Downtown. For more information you can check them out at www.LosAngelesFashionWeek.com and to learn more about the production company visit www.ArtHeartsFashion.com

The event’s sponsors included Title Make Up Sponsor Runway Rogue, Tool & Brush Sponsor Japonesque, with beauty by April Love Pro Team. Official hair-care by Pureology led by Jamie Wiley. Eye Buy Direct, Rockstar Energy, Shibue Couture, Fashion Week Online, Apparel News, FNL Networks, Beyond Meat, Eat Me Guilt Free, and I am Printing Solutions supported the event. Art Gallery Curated by Six Summit Gallery

To view images of the designer collections visit www.NYFW.net/schedule

For more info, videos, or pictures, please contact press@artheartsfashion.com

ABOUT ART HEARTS FASHION

Established since 2011, ART HEARTS FASHION is a forward-thinking and innovative fashion platform breaking new ground with cutting-edge runway presentations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Asia. The visionary productions have garnered national and international acclaim from fashion authorities including, but not limited to, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, WWD, Cosmopolitan, Popsugar, and Refinery29. It has attracted mass media coverage by major outlets such as Today Show (NBC), Fox Television, CBS Television, Amazon Prime, The Huffington Post, and numerous digital and cable networks throughout the world. As of 2018, Art Hearts Fashion produces the #1 Los Angeles Fashion Week, #1 Miami Swim Week, and in the top 3 New York Fashion Week productions.

ART HEARTS FASHION has amassed an A-List Celebrity following that includes Britney Spears, Oscar Winner Adrien Brody, Kelly Rutherford, Nick Cannon, CeeLo Green, Drew Barrymore, Adriana Lima, Curtis Young “50 Cent”, Jason Derulo, Male Super Models Tyson Beckford and Garrett Neff, Philip Bloch, Steve Madden, Nicky Jam, Linsday Lohan, Floyd Mayweather, Terrell Owens, Ashanti, Food God Jonathan Cheban, and countless more. This season we were also joined by Consisting of this season of 4 days the highly sought-after event was standing room only and attended by roughly 11,000 guests over the 4 day period including celebrities, fashion editors, stylists, influencers, media, and VIPs. ART HEARTS FASHION has showcased prominent designers from Saks Fifth Avenue, Michael Costello, Betsey Johnson, Nicole Miller, Hale Bob, Sue Wong, Stello, Carmen Steffens, Amato Haute Couture by Furne one, Sue Wong, Walter Mendez, Zimmerman, Orlebar Brown, Vilebrequin, Trina Turk, Mister Triple X, Black Tape Project, renowned artist Domingo Zapata, and many more of the most talented designers and artists in the world.

