Flying Solo Presented More Than 60 Designers at Miami Swim Week Show

Flying Solo showcased a curated collection of over 69 designers from all over the globe at Sola Miami Beach in a stunning runway show.

The presentation show featured collections of clothing, accessories, jewelry, and shoes amid a packed house of top media, influencers, stylists, and industry mavens. Flying Solo’s unique collective show has become a revolutionary concept shaking up the fashion world; attracting more and more of fashion’s elite to take a peek at some of the design world’s best-emerging design talent.

Flying Solo is a curated fashion incubator, giving designers opportunities for retail presence at their swanky boutique in Soho, showroom representation for editorial and celebrity pulls and runway show opportunities during New York Fashion Week. The brand has become an industry disruptor leading to praise from top media outlets from Vogue Italia to Elle covering designers.

The director and co-founder of Flying Elizabeth Solomeina quipped, “I am so amazed at the level of designer creativity that was brought to the runway with resort, swim and accessory collections this season.”



About Flying Solo

Founded by designers themselves, Flying Solo has proved to be one of the biggest fashion platforms launching careers of many independent designers. It was created as a unique, curated fashion retail incubator and showroom operated by a selection of talented, independent designers. Consist of like-minded, creative and connected fashion professionals, its focus is to close the gap between designers and consumers while exposing collections to press and media.

Flying Solo has a flagship store in Manhattan and is opening a store in The Marais in Paris soon.

