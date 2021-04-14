Filippa K Releases Their SS21 Collection This April

Available April 11th, Swedish brand Filippa K releases their SS21 collection on Filippa-k.com.



Filippa K Man

The collection is rooted in their commitment to longevity and keeping what truly matters at the centre of their inspiration. By developing a more focused range, every garment has a strong purpose in the wardrobe and is made with their signature style, comfort, and versatility that create a lasting presence.



Filippa K Soft Sport

The SS21 collection considers what is essential to the customers’ lifestyles and offers pieces that are designed to last. It complements previous seasons as well as the Core collection, utilizing leftover fabrics from the design process, and most importantly, encourages a mindful approach to getting dressed.



Filippa K Woman

Styles for men and women are featured below, along with their Soft Sport collection.

