This April, Fernanda Sosa launched her sunglasses collection in collaboration with the Argentine brand “Infinit”.

The model and influencer launched “Infinit ft. Fer Sosa” in United States, presenting her 24/7 sunglasses, made to be used all day; comfortable, lightweight and with a unique style, made for women and men.

The launching took place at Moloko South Beach this past April 7, with influencers, friends and the directors of Infinit; Javier Kruszel and Gabriel Hangling.

