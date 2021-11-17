FDLA shows at Art Basel Week Miami 2021

24Fashion TV is proud to be a media sponsor of Fashion Designers of Latin America! FDLA Presents 4th Annual Latin American Art & Photography Exhibition & Fashion Showcase ARTE & MODA | DURING ART BASEL WEEK MIAMI 2021.

FDLA Art Basel Week shows Returns to Miami. Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) Returns to Miami with a Black-Tie Opening Reception and fabulous showcase during Art Basel Week.

The formal attire event will be held Thursday December 2nd and Friday December 3rd, 2021 at the spectacular Rosita Hurtado Atelier located between the Miami Design District & Wynwood Art District.

FDLA | Miami 4th edition will kick off with our signature Black-tie red-carpet cocktail reception starting at 7:00 PM.

Following an exquisite art exhibition and photo display by various talented Latin American Artists curated by FDLA. The event will close with an artistic runway show by FDLA fashion designers as follows:

FDLA Designers December 2nd

Rochi Kahn (Peru)

Paris Rodriguez (Colombia)

Nothing 2 Wear Concept (New York)

Rosita Hurtado (Bolivia)

FDLA Designers December 3rd

Indira & Isidro (Mexico)

Yas Gonzalez & Asiel Babastro (Cuba)

Idol Jose (Venezuela)

Mich Roman (Dominican Republic)

Willfredo Gerardo (Mexico)

ART EXHIBITION DECEMBER 2-3 by:

Arte Latam (Various Artists)

BabastroxYas (Cuba)

By Ayala (Indigenous Artists)

Chance Watt (LA)

Enrrique Cabrera (Mexico)

Leonardo Contreras (Mexico)

Naivy Pérez (Cuba) Visual Artist

Marta Alexandrovna (Miami)

Sydia Reyes (Venezuela) Sculptures

Doors Open at 7:00PM | Cocktail Reception & Red Carpet & Art Exhibition 7-9 PM | Fashion Shows 9:00PM Formal attire is required | all attendees must be 21 & over to attend.

Media partners: Media Partners: 24 Fashion TV & Canela Media TV

The event is sponsored by: Dr. Abel Mendoza Armonización Facial, Clarissa Reyes Academy, Clarybeauty Cosmetics, Barcelo Ron Dominicano, Aromas del Peru, The Fashion Institute of South Florida, Dr. Juan Francisco Cabello.

