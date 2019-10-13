Fashion Week Studio Event

The dialogue between collection debuts and the runway has never been more of a fashion phenomenon than it was at all 18 shows which took place on Sunday, September 29th at Ritz Vendome, hosted by Fashion Week Studio Official.

The anticipation was high for what might have been to come, considering the formidable craft of each designer’s métiers; and unquestionably encompassed all expectations of the sartorial luminaries who permeated every row, for a full house, on the day of the event. Such a major occasion called for a major audience. With PR in attendance from NYLON magazine, Marie Claire Magazine, Grazia Magazine, Pablo Starr – owner of FASHION WEEK ONLINE, and hundreds of big-name dignitaries from the sartorial universe: the Ritz Vendome was the at the highest end of the must-see-place spectrum in Paris this week.



Fashion Week Studio Event

Editors, buyers, eye-catching influencers flooded the seats all in pursuit to catch the prominence which were the looks of every showing label. This plentitude of notable guests set the tone for what was indisputably the event of the season. September 29th, Ritz Vendome at Place Vendome, was the epitome of raw design talent at its absolute best. International designers came fully prepared to introduce each of their prevailing modes of dress for the 2020 Spring Season. Miriam Budet from Puerto Rico, Glaudi Hernandez from Los Angeles, Bruno Caruso originating in Italy, Odalys Marino from Cuba, Irene Angelopoulos from Greece, Zara Umrigar from Bombay and Bangalore, Nazarene Amictus inspired by ancient Roman clothing, Mirit Rodrig’s take on classy, Avant-Garde Shih-Yulin, the California – Texas designs of Trisha R Sherman, Authentic fur of BlackByMz, Denver designer of the year C.R.LEE, the Hispanic inspiration of Francisco Saez, the Spainard handmade creations of Vonlippe, Dovita Bridal Couture produced in Istanbul, the Australian creations of Azulant Akora, and Swiss Luxury of Anastasia Kiefer. This venue was a direct reflection of what emerged from the fashion industry on this day. A sumptuous array of long-legged

models who devoured the runway with one ground-breaking design at a time made for an unequivocal showing presented by Fashion Week Studio Official.

Nothing in the world of fashion is ever constant, save for the one certainty which we can fully apply to the day of the show – front row socialites, celebrities, and fashion aficionados will all attest to the grandiosity which this event truly was.

A special thanks to all of our presenting sponsors: Nina’s of Marie Antoinette for providing us with lovely teas, honeys, and jams, Weleda for the sweet Creams, Stacy Cookie Lounge for the amazing organic Fashion Week Studio Logo cookies, Les Fleurs C’est Lui for the flower arch, MAAP Makeup Art Academy for styling our model’s facial looks, Tripp charcoal infused makeup sponges, Aux Deux Caneles for the Caneles paired wonderfully with champagne, Bedlora Cosmetics, and our lovely makeup sponsor, Sumori, for sending us lipsticks.

##

Learn More

www.fashionweekstudio.com

With love,

FWO