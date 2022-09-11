Fashion Vibes Presents Spring-Summer Collection 2023 in “Geometria”

Milan Fashion Week is back: a series of events that combine creativity, work and beauty will confirm the key role of Milan among the world capitals of fashion that nowadays pay great attention to issues like sustainability, ethics and circular economy in the fashion supply chain.

Among the glamorous appointments scheduled for this edition, the event created by Fashion Vibes cannot be missed. On September 22, FV presents “GEOMETRIA” at the Humanitarian Society, a runway show entirely dedicated to the Spring-Summer 2023 collections of the two Italian brands Antonio Martino Couture and MommyDolls, and to those created by Taibo Bacar – brand from Mozambique – and Forever Lavi by Mariano Feliciano – straight from Miami.

The name of the event, “Geometria” – Italian for “geometry” – derives from the way of thinking – logical and rational but still curious and inquisitive – that Fashion Vibes adopts in its work. It takes logics for the creation of an event as well as for the creation of a product, and the collections presented in Milan are all based on their own “core idea”: it is not just emotional impetus that turns into creative inspiration; there is an idea behind every collection and a message sent intentionally, wrapped in the form of beautiful dresses on display upon the catwalk.

The brands will be supported by two official partners of Fashion Vibes: Natalia Kolieva Fashion Stylist, together with her staff of stylists, make-up artists and hair-stylists, will be managing the backstage, using the products provided by Simple Organic, the largest Brazilian brand focused on natural and sustainable beauty, for the first time in Milan, five years after its foundation.

ANTONIO MARTINO COUTURE – NO GRAVITY The contemporary couture collection No Gravity was born from the idea of an imaginary journey in a place where running suspended on a blanket of clouds is possible, a world of light effects and reflections, clear and defined but still impalpable. Antonio Martino, for this collection, creates looks with rigorous but at the same time ethereal cuts. Outerwear made of silk crepe and patent leather mimic the effect of the rising sun lighting up a new day while the no-gravity effect is reproduced by plissé, tulle and taffeta playing together as if they were twirling clouds carried by the wind.

A perfect shaping is still the key to this collection, in which three-dimensional applications are mixed to create a modern and contemporary couture. Research of fabrics and combinations of unusual materials make this latest collection special and suitable for a woman who wants to show off her personality, in a glamorous and modern way. The wide color palette takes us to the designer’s imaginary journey where shades of blush pink, white, fuchsia, black, midnight, cornflower and electric blue, are mixed with the gold, silver, platinum and iridescent tones of the inserts in patent leather.

MOMMYDOLLS Mommydolls collections bring out the femininity of every woman through refined, unique and exclusive looks. Each outfit is intended for the person who will wear it, and the combination of fabrics and accessories is designed to convey a strong personality. Bright and vivid colors in lurex and sequins are matched with prints and logos in soft and billowing chiffon, forming glamorous looks to show off all day, every day.

The crown jewel of the brand is the “Mini-me” line, which joins mothers and daughters together in a game of chromatic and emotional combinations through identical or coordinated outfits that emphasize their unique and inseparable bond.

TAIBO BACAR – HONEYMOON Taibo Bacar is a brand founded in 2008 with the aim of bringing luxury and high quality to a new, still unknown market. The brand acted as a pioneer among Mozambican designer brands, with the aim of growing and becoming international in order to bring Africa to the world.

Spearhead of the continent’s luxury brands, it was the first African brand to participate and present a collection at the 2010 Milan Fashion Week. The style of Taibo Bacar is known for its clean silhouettes, refined details and discreet elegance. The SS2023 collection – Honeymoon – is inspired by the beautiful African landscapes, travels, holidays, and by honeymoons, all experiences that produce unforgettable memories, painted with the colors and scents of Africa.

FOREVER LAVI by MARIANO FELICIANO – PROMETHEUS Mariano Feliciano – designer and creative director of the luxury lifestyle brand Forever Lavi – implements the elements of his environment and life journey throughout his art and fashion. Consciously exploring the world and different cultures, he pulls inspirations from every place he has had the opportunity to roam: he has wandered from Shanghai to South Asia to Bali, from Indonesia to Miami, Florida, where he is currently based.

Mariano is now making his debut with Prometheus, combining the aesthetics of tribalism, spirituality and the mythology of the future in the presentation of prêt à-porter garments and haute-couture suits for men together with women’s clothes, creations that complement each other in a lavish collection. Prometheus is defined by gold and silver ornaments and hand-painted garments inspired by the designer’s past collections and the innovation of the brand is its journey into the realm of digital fashion.

SIMPLE ORGANIC This Brazilian company, in its five years of activity, has become the most important brand of sustainable cosmetics in Brazil. Its strategy consists in spreading an ideal of natural beauty throughout the national territory and guaranteeing easy access to fair products with minimal impact on the environment, which are also free from ingredients harmful to man and nature and respectful of the dignity of people and animals. From September 22 for three weeks, Simple Organic will be available in the showroom space in Via Formentini, 4, in Brera, Milan. Some samples of Simple Organic products will be available as a gift for the audience of “Geometria”.

At the end of the runway show, in fact, the final phase of the event will begin. Once the lights on the catwalk are turned off, guests will be welcomed with flutes of prosecco to enjoy the after-show cocktail party organized by Yuliia Palchykova and the FV team for their audience, to end the evening in style with a DJ-set and open bar. The party will have a total-black dress code: ultra-sleek and super glam.

Fashion Vibes doesn’t stop there, though! 100 lucky guests among those who will have posted content about the event on their social network accounts will be given an NFT ticket associated with rewards and discounts on future Fashion Vibes events.

