Fashion and Women: Influencer Fernanda Sosa Visits Luminary With Others

Fernanda Sosa was invited by Luminary, a global professional education and networking platform that empowers women, to participate in their panel that took place in Miami on Wednesday, January 18 at Chase Bank in Little Havana Community Center.

The panel called Building While Flying, was made up of Estefania Lacayo, co-founder of Latin America Fashion Summit, Georgianne Ocasio, Senior Director, Corporate and External Affairs of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the influencer and psychologist Fernanda Sosa where she told about her story to inspire about her experience in the social media as a businesswoman.

Fernanda, with a million followers on Instagram, provides tools and tips to develop a business on social media. She also talked about her YouTube channel where she shows travel and interviews.

Fernanda Sosa

With a new project this year as the image of the American company Primark, she speaks about her new projects as a businesswoman.

Luminary In association with Chase for Business says they are bringing Miami women together to advance, build and “reconnect” with a focus on women entrepreneurs, founders and business owners.

With more female ownership-founded and businesses than ever, they are joining forces to deliver the valuable resources women need to succeed.

Luminary works every day to build an ecosystem of women supporting women.

Luminary founder Cate Luzio, from New York, has been taking this tour all over the United States, inspiring women.

