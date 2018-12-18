Exclusive 10 Day Giveaway to Sleigh Christmas with Christian Cowan x Facetune2

Nicole Doswell is a former modeling agent and current fashion publicist and producer at The Riviere Agency. Her goal is to show people that fashion really can have a heart and soul.

Famed British born, New York based fashion designer Christian Cowan, produced holiday merchandise in collaboration with Facetune2, THE top mobile image editing app, and the collab will be launched via Instagram for the holiday season tomorrow, December 15th, featuring limited edition designs only available via this very exclusive giveaway during the holiday season.

The capsule collection consists of creative, tongue-in-cheek items ranging from sweatshirts and tees, to phone cases and caps. The unique pin-up style prints, illustrating famous Christian Cowan designs, give a real sense of humor to the pieces and allow the merchandise to be totally selfie-worthy. However, you can’t purchase the “gram-worthy” merchandise. Instead, you must enter the contest to get your hands on this limited edition merch that has also been sent to top celebs and influencers to help them get in the holiday spirit.

Christian Cowan and Facetune2 have previously partnered for a social media competition during Christian’s New York Fashion Week shows. Facetune2, an app that adds sparkle to your everyday life, is continuing to support the young design talent through their partnership and sponsorship of this project.

Christian’s strong connection with pop culture (having dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell and Cardi B) is the perfect match for Facetune2, which describes itself as your own personal glam squad.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Christian Cowan – one of the hottest designers in the fashion world – on this collaborative holiday giveaway. The exclusive merch that Christian himself designed for this event is trendy, unique, and speaks to the essence of both of our brands. Our fans & users are the heart of Facetune – we’re excited to give them the chance to win big this holiday season!” -Daniel Berkovitz, Product Manager of Facetune

All the merchandise from the collaboration is available for the global users of Instagram to win by uploading an image using Facetune2, tagging both the brands and including #Facetune2 & #SleighThisHoliday. Full details to be announced on Christian’s Instagram. The giveaway launches on December 15th.

ALSO be sure to stay tuned for the new (free! for now) Neon feature that is going to be part of the next Facetune2 update coming this week in time for awesome holiday selfies, that will let you Slay like Cowan. The new Neon feature is reminiscent of the recently released campaign images of Christian Cowan’s Pre-Fall 2019 Collection (as seen on Vogue and across Christian Cowan’s IG); soon you too can #SleighThisHoliday like a Christian Cowan Super Model.

Join Christian Cowan and Facetune2 tomorrow (December 15th, 2018) on instagram as their 10 Days of Christmas commences.

