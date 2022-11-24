ERROR NYC 2023 Collection: “RGB”

ERROR NYC has released their 7th collection “RGB”.

In the case of black-and-white TVs, light and darkness alone represent images, but in the case of color TVs, R(Red) G(Green) B(Blue) color light is used to represent various colors.

In this collection, they use a variety of colors, unlike previous collections that only used mono-color. This is why this collection is named “RGB”. In particular, they have developed and used their own seams, and use the fabric in their own way, which is what sets them apart from other brands.

They also have developed their own sartorial platform for standing assertively against design normalcy: each piece in their line has the unique functionality that people can wear on both sides or in various ways, spawning intense self-expression through unorthodox cuts and material pairings. In addition, their creative designs and high-quality materials make this collection more complete.

ERROR NYC

An unbiased design space, ERROR NYC seeks to create an inclusive brand culture that empowers the disenfranchised and socially outcast by celebrating our differences and unique qualities. They pledges to stand with those who are considered an “error” in society’s small-minded standards, to share their stories and work with others to create positive changes in the industry.

##

Learn More

@errornyc

errornyc.com

With love,

FWO