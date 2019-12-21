Emerging Talents Milan in Yerevan

In collaboration with Women Talks by IQOS, LEVONTRAVEL and THE GRAND HOTEL YEREVAN, Emerging Talents Milan organized 3-day fashion presentation and beauty masterclass in Yerevan! The Milan based project showed the luxury Armenian and European brands that have had success during the last Milan Fashion Week in September.

eLSi Couture luxury womenswear is presenting its ready-to-wear and high-fashion collections at Milan Fashion Week since February 2018. Within a short period, the brand has become famous and received a huge appreciation from industry professionals. To name some, Cav. Lav. Mario Boselli has attended the eLSi Shows and showed a big admiration; the brand was featured on world famous fashion magazines such as Vogue Italia, Fashion Week Online, Now Fashion, US Lifestyle Magazine, Ragazze, Spy News Magazine, World Fashion Channel.

Olesya Sakhro creates unique piece hand-embroidered bags. Born as an embroidery artist, Olesya has developed her own patented technique and she has exhibited her art pieces worldwide. Olesya meets world famous designer Takada Kenzo at her exhibition in Lviv, which becomes faithful, and she launches her luxury handbag line. Combination of leather and embroidery, high quality craftsmanship and unique design bring Olesya Sakhro bags to haute couture level (to produce one bag takes up to 3 months). The brand has presented its collections in Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks.

Artuyt was born to make Armenian art known worldwide. The brand collaborates with Armenian modern art museums and artists, and creates limited edition original art print accessories. Since 2016 Artuyt is constantly participating in Milan Fashion Week. The brand has been featured on Fashion Week Online, Spy News Magazine, Trend Privé Magazine, World Fashion Channel etc.

As well as, on the December 15th Valeria Orlando gave a fashion beauty masterclass and present her VOR Makeup cosmetic line.

Amongst the international guests visiting Yerevan are world famous makeup artist Valeria Orlando, fashion stylist Myra Postolache, fashion PR specialist Ruslan Evseev, and fashion business consultant Tariel Bisharyan.

