Emerging Talents Milan

Emerging Talents Milan proudly has presented the newest edition of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/2021 with a Collective Runway Show on February 22 and Talents Trade Show and Presentation on February 23 and 24, that has gathered outstanding international and Italian brands together, again in historical Palazzo Visconti di Modrone.

The presentation has brought under the roof of the Milanese palace high fashion brands of womenswear, accessories and cosmetics from Armenia, Brazil, Estonia, Italy, Mongolia, Ukraine.



Accessories

Artuyt (@artuyta.am, Armenia) silk has presented the new FW 2020 collection, which is based on the 19th century Western Armenian embroidery works. The beautiful line is a collaboration with collector Narek Van Ashughatoyan’s Armenian embroidery collection. This collection’s unique samples and delicate embroidery received a fresh breath by appearing on elegant surfaces of silk, all made and hand-rolled in Italy. Olesya Sakhro (@olesya.sakhro, Ukraine) came back to Milan Fashion Week with a unique and excellent hand-embroidered bags – trendy shapes, and the combination of leather and embroidery keep the luxury accessories brand on top of high fashion.

The accessory collections were fulfilled with outstanding Brazilian brands – Dona Rufina (@donarufinadesign) that presented certified sustainable bags and shoes line (leather waste recycling, wool and conceptual designs are the key elements of the brand), and eco-friendly hand-made clutch bags by Sy&Vie (@syetvie) – the wood inlay bags, handcrafted with the ancient technique of fitting fine slices of wood, portray the natural beauty of animals, plants and nature as a whole (a must-have accessory and a real piece of luxury).

The cosmetics were again presented by VOR Makeup by Valeria Orlando (@vormakeup, Italy), and the guests had the opportunity to taste the products and to get an image consultation by the world-famous makeup artist Valeria Orlando.

Clothing

Atelier Linea Lena (@atelierlinealena, Italy) showcased their made-to-measure womenswear that carries Mrs. Lena’s more than 50 years experience of Italian high fashion – precious fabrics are combined with classic, unique and elegant designs. The atelier also provides door-to-door service. The Mongolian brand Norah (@norahmongolia) presented a new stylish and tailored capsule collection. The clothing line presents special Mongolian cashmere treatment jackets and coats, elegant women suits and beautiful colours.

Another Italian brand Urban Kimono (@urbankimonoofficial) showed the new collection that derives inspiration from the rich Japanese culture, and transforms the classical Kimono into a modern luxury womenswear.

Brand NYMF Fashion (@nymffashion) from Estonia brought the audience into the metamorphosis of a nymf. The evening dresses combine iridescent unworldly elements with worldly ones creating a bridge between the mysterious moon and the all-illuminating sun, resulting in a perfectly balanced and harmonious whole.

The ETMilano AW20/21 edition went in a special collaboration with OB-Fashion, that presented the best of emerging talents of Made in Italy in a separate corner. Beautiful evening dresses, hand-crafted and conceptual accessories accomplished the international artisanal trade show.

Production

Taerus PR & Emerging Talents Milan

Head of Makeup

Valeria Orlando

Head of Hair Styling

Antonio Iengo

Head of Fashion Styling

Russ Ev

Sponsors and Partners

VOR Makeup by Valeria Orlando Antonio

Iengo Hairstyle

Organizer’ Message

“Each season we put effort into bringing the sense of high fashion to Milan, and February edition is not an exception. In the era of fast fashion we are facing the risk to lose traditions and crafts that artisans keep on passing from one generation to another. It is our goal to gather these unique techniques, bring masters of embroidery together from around the world, and help them to be internationally acclaimed. We should lead by example and to encourage the next generation to develop and to give a new concept and vision to the old traditions. At Emerging Talents, we also believe that it is the time to be mindful in every aspect of our lives and create with awareness, combining the quality with deep warning for sustainability, adopting production processes that have minimal environmental impact, researching new materials and innovative solutions”.

Ruslan Evseev, PR & Creative Director

Tariel Bisharyan, CEO

