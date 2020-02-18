Emerging Designers shine at Fashions Finest February 2020

The fashion crowd braved bad weather and transport issues to attend the latest edition of Fashions Finest February 2020 which took place at the stunning St. John’s church, Hyde Park on Saturday the 15th of February 2020.

The day kicked off with Let’s Talk Fashion Business Talk with head of global influencer marketing at The Branded Content Marketing Association (BCMA), Gordan Glenister and influencer Jourdan Raine (Love Island) discussing this $10 billion industry.



Emerging Designers

Photos: Joanna Mitroi Photography

At 2:30 pm show kicked off a chain of outstanding emerging talent with returning designer Marie Sansome, luxury designer Maud Maxime from Germany with her handcrafted cashmere collection, Lara Lavine a luxury brand inspired by Northern Irish heritage and culture, Lizzy Brady, the quintessentially British Victorian Renaissance accessories brand Made of Carpet, drawing a celebrity and cult-following with its Mary Poppins style bags, closed the first catwalk segment.

The second group show at 4:30 was opened by another familiar name: Evelina Anglickaite whose models sashed in down the catwalk in her sustainable couture collection of linen and silks. New brand Desree and Sabina wowed its designs of featuring patterns and prints in juxtaposition of bold and delicate, a flirtatiously vibrant yet elegant collection of cocktail dresses and evening wear by Karen Gold descended down the runway. Closing the show was an exciting new luxury brand from Nigeria Zahra Liman.

Fashions Finest propelled the careers of Hellavagirl, John Herrera, and Matthew O’Brien and regularly features brands as worn by Paloma Faith, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, and others. Fashion’s Finest thanks it’s partners AOFM pro, Real Hair Team, Made of Carpet, Alō drinks, Julie Bryant Nails, and The Fashion Breakdown.

Fashions Finest

Founded by Deborah St. Louis, the Fashions Finest was launched in 2010 following on from the set up of the Fashions Finest magazine in 2009. Since its inception, Fashions Finest has been promoting a diverse spectrum of designers to the national and international fashion industry with a primary focus on British designers.

Growing from strength to strength, Fashions Finest provides a platform and supports designers that are self-taught as well as those beginning at college-level through to established designers. Fashions Finest is committed to helping designers develop their profile nationally as well as internationally, as previously demonstrated with their Fashions Finest Awards, and now continues on its support with the annual Britain’s Top Designer Awards every February as part of its Autumn/ Winter showcase. Previous designers have received international press attention, grown their brand to include being stocked and sold nationally and internationally.

fashionsfinest.com

