Elevating Your Brand with hiTechMODA

With followers in the tens of thousands and a reach of millions, hiTechMODA can proactively elevate your brand to the next level. And isn’t that the goal of every serious fashion designer?

hiTechMODA is an independent, award-winning fashion show producing high-profile stages to maximize exposure for its sponsors, designers, stylists, and models. hiTechMODA is helmed by CEO PS Privette, recently awarded the Modern CEO 2022 Award, who had a vision of finding new and exciting talent around the world and bringing them into the spotlight.

“There is so much talent out in the world, that we can’t stay coupe up in New York, we absolutely have to take our shows on the road.” Our mission is to inspire, empower, discover, and encourage fashion talent worldwide. hiTechMODA does this by providing a professional, affordable runway with high-quality production, photography, video, hair, and makeup included at one cost held at a state-of-the-art venue. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has countlessly recommended hiTechMODA to upcoming designers who are looking to elevate their brand.

This September hiTechMODA embarks on their 8th New York Fashion Week production, doubling their production capacity from February. Being held at the iconic Edison Ballroom, and the Rooftop at the Edison, designers are given the runway of a lifetime overlooking the New York City skyline. First-class shop popups are available in the venue. In addition to these elevating opportunities, hiTechMODA makes possible an opportunity to be featured on their own Times Square billboards. These billboards reach hundreds of Time Square tourists a minute!

hiTechMODA has worked alongside hundreds of brands, whether big or small, and take them to the next level of fashion. A lot of our brands are international, coming from countries like the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and many more. Take Marc Defang New York for example, although he had quite a following before partnering with hiTechMODA, after a few fashion shows, his audience grew and was able to expand globally.

With more than just New York Fashion Week, hiTechMODA has shows coming up all around the world! After NYFW in September, hiTechMODA is hitting Paris fashion week at the Normandy Le Chantier. Then we are back in New York, in February and September of 2023 at Gotham Hall. hiTechMODA is currently accepting designers and model applications for all of our upcoming shows!

