Det Blev Sent Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

DET BLEV SENT establishes a dialogue of nostalgic and sentimental lust for 90s youth deprivation.

Drawing on the raw and unfiltered energy of youth, the brand mixes various genres of subculture to disrupt and innovate contemporary culture. The anti-establishmentarian attitudes eschew the hierarchy.

Influences of music, modernism and artistic movements are core foundations within each collection and the ongoing exploration of culture with a respect to the past, now, and beyond allows understanding of the sublime energy and body language of youth. The ideas presented celebrate a strong, rebellious point of view and convey an attitude of independence.

Det Blev Sent

Designer: DET BLEV SENT
Photographer: DET BLEV SENT (In house)
Stylist: DET BLEV SENT (In house)
Grooming: @erin.mccarthy.beauty

detblevsent.com

