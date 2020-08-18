Felicis Lim

Hailing from Singapore, Felicis Lim worked in the Information Technology discipline for more than twenty years after obtaining a second class Honour Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Nanyang Technological University (Majoring in Computer and Control).

She says: “My curiosity in how things form — from engineering to new information technology, from painting to music — pushes me to keep learning and increase my creativity. I believe that my preceding career has a complementary role in the fashion industry.

“However, my love of art and design calls me to pursue another degree in Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Fashion and Textile Design from University of Portsmouth, UK.”



Felicis Lim

Q: What sparked your interest in fashion?

My passion in artistic and design aspiration sparked my interest in fashion. I am always inspired by the art of contemporary painters like Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso and Robert Delaunay and fashion designers like Gabrielle Chanel (her works of art), Jean Paul Gaultier and Karl Lagerfeld.

The Givenchy Spring 2016 Ready-To-Wear NYFW show by Riccardo Tisci in 2015 is the show that has convinced me to go for my fashion design dream.

The Givenchy Spring 2016 Ready-To-Wear show by Riccardo Tisci convinced me to go for my fashion design dream.

The show showcased the beauty of expressing the emotional and meditation on the losses together and it reminded us that how lucky we are to be alive.

Fashion is not just about going after trends, and it’s more than functional. It is something that can express and carry shared meaning, touch others’ hearts, and create lasting memories.

Q: As a designer, what matters to you most?

To create something that has positive influences, brings comfort and is in some way beneficial to others.

Q: Who do you envision as your “core customer?”

My “core customer” will be someone who believes in sustainability and social responsibility, and prefers more personalised fashionable items. Those who are willing to pay a little more for sustainable products and appreciate good design and aesthetics

Q: What’s your vision for the future?

For the fashion industry, my vision will be a better fashion system, from sustainable materials development and research, to well-designed “made to order” items by Sewbot or software automatized machines; and that involves more zero-waste cutting design, garments upcycling and recycling programs

For myself, I hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with firms in fashion technology and design. With the aid of new and advancing technology, I hope to be involved in creating new products that will improve the basic function of fashion while continuously improving my aesthetic skill to create meaningful and beautiful pieces in any forms of media.

##

Learn More

Felicis Lim

With love,

FWO