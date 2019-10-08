Desert Rose, Chosen By One Day’s October 2019 Collection
Represented by CODED PR.
Chosen by One Day has once again created a collection that encapsulates their vision of the modern woman. Desert Rose has been inspired by the Australian desert; a pared back and often minimal landscape where beauty is defined by simplicity.
Desert Rose celebrates this natural beauty, featuring minimal chic gowns in both our newest crushed satin fabric and Chosen’s signature bonded georgette. Showstopping embellished gowns and our first metallic silver gown – a nod to the wonder of desert blooms – are perfect for the bride moving away from tradition and wanting to make a statement.
Chosen By One Day
Photos: Syed Yaqeen @thesyphotographer
Shot amongst the rolling dunes of Port Stephens, the collection is luminous at sunrise and sunset, showcasing its core and curve ranges that are designed to celebrate a woman’s natural beauty, regardless of shape or size.
By name and nature, the Desert Rose collection continues Chosen’s mission to reimagine bridal, celebrating and embodying modern women who want to shine beyond the traditional.
Gowns by chosen by one day
Campaign Photography by Emily Abay
Lookbook Photography by Jack Dillon
Hair and Makeup by Ania Milczarczyk
Creative Direction Kyha Simpson
Styling Jessica Rolfe
Talent Libby Lindsey imgmodels and Geneve Banatar Bella
##
Learn More
With love,
FWO