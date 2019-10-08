Desert Rose, Chosen By One Day’s October 2019 Collection

Chosen by One Day has once again created a collection that encapsulates their vision of the modern woman. Desert Rose has been inspired by the Australian desert; a pared back and often minimal landscape where beauty is defined by simplicity.

Desert Rose celebrates this natural beauty, featuring minimal chic gowns in both our newest crushed satin fabric and Chosen’s signature bonded georgette. Showstopping embellished gowns and our first metallic silver gown – a nod to the wonder of desert blooms – are perfect for the bride moving away from tradition and wanting to make a statement.

Photos: Syed Yaqeen @thesyphotographer

Shot amongst the rolling dunes of Port Stephens, the collection is luminous at sunrise and sunset, showcasing its core and curve ranges that are designed to celebrate a woman’s natural beauty, regardless of shape or size.

By name and nature, the Desert Rose collection continues Chosen’s mission to reimagine bridal, celebrating and embodying modern women who want to shine beyond the traditional.

Campaign Photography by Emily Abay

Lookbook Photography by Jack Dillon

Hair and Makeup by Ania Milczarczyk

Creative Direction Kyha Simpson

Styling Jessica Rolfe

Talent Libby Lindsey imgmodels and Geneve Banatar Bella

