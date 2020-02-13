Dennis Basso Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show

The collection includes cocktail and eveningwear in a rich color palette of India Ink, Ecru Olive, Pale Aqua, Green Pastures, and Very Berry.

Fabrics range from Jacquards, Velvets and Tweeds to Silk Gazaar, Crepes and Laces. Furs highlight Sheared Mink, Broadtail and Shearling. Exquisite details include hand-embellished illusion belts and ribbons, beaded embroidery, quilting techniques, leathercrafts, and original print designs. Classic and updated silhouettes include sporty daywear, mini dresses and form-fitting gowns.



Dennis Basso

Photos: Dan Lecca

The inspiration for this collection is the evolution of the international women throughout our history. It’s about creating a freedom of choice to interpret fashion according to personal style. This decade brings women to the forefront in fashion and in all that they choose to do. The collection reflects classic styles re-interpreted with the idea of breaking “old school” fashion rules. It’s the new international roaring twenties. The true DB girl is a woman of all sizes, styles, heritage and her fashion choices. I have dressed three generations of women in the same family who look to one another for inspiration, for me this is my true inspiration.

New York Fashion Week

