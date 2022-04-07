Dana Harel SS23 – Acqua

Dana Harel’s SS/23 Collection is a celebration of life, creativity, freedom, and the renewal of creation. Originally inspired by royalty, Acqua was designed using classic European figures twisted with a mediterranean feel reflecting the power of the sea.

The campaign was shot on a natural reserve beach in Israel, the brand’s country of origin and the country where cultures embrace one another.



Dana Harel

The natural sunlight, powerful rocks and shimmering sea made it the ideal setting for this season’s shiny bridal gowns embellished with pearls, beads, and Swarovski crystals. The bride transforms from a traditional princess to a modern icon. The geometrical patterns contrast the romantic feeling of the looks to give an edgy touch. With 11 gorgeous pieces featuring corsets, ball gowns, mermaid gowns and embroidered tulle, the Acqua collection is a beautiful mixture of modern and historical styles.

##

Learn More

danahareldesign.com

With love,

FWO