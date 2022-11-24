Context Art Miami Announces Highlights for Its 10th Edition

The 2022 program includes solo exhibitions, immersive and special projects, monumental sculptures, and mixed reality installations that combines physical and augmented environments

CONTEXT Art Miami is pleased to present exciting new works, solo booth exhibitions, monumental sculptures and special projects from 73 international galleries at its 10th edition, taking place on Tuesday, November 29 through Sunday, December 4, 2022.

In addition to the established contemporary galleries that have participated in the fair over the past decade, collectors can look forward to 35 international exhibitors and 18 new galleries from countries spanning Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, and more.

First-Time Exhibitors

CONTEXT Art Miami welcomes new exhibitors including 021 Gallery from Daegu, Korea; Art Movement from London; Art SoHyang from Busan; Colour Senses Project from Miami; Crossing Art from New York; Espinasse 31 Contemporary Art Gallery from Miami Beach; FABBRICA EOS from Milan; Galeria Luisa Pita from Santiago de Compostela; GALERIE DURET from Brussels; Galerie Myrtis Fine Art & Advisory from Baltimore; Harman Projects from New York; METRO from from Santiago de Compostela; Omni Gallery from London; SEOJUNG ART from Seoul; Shukado+Scena from Tokyo; StolenSpace Gallery from London; Taglialatella Galleries from New York; and Vogelsang Gallery from Brussels.

Special Projects:

The 10th edition of CONTEXT Art Miami will feature 12 monumental installations and outdoor sculptures. Works include Griffin Loop presented by Fabrik Projects; Richard Orlinski presented by Galeries Orlinski; Charly Silva presented by Colour Senses Project and Nicolas Debreuille presented by Galerie Duret. Paintings, photography,installations and other special projects at the CONTEXT Art Miami pavilion include Eric Ceccarini presented by Galerie l’Atelier; Lenny Campello presented by Alida Anderson Art Projects; Edwin Baker presented by Alida Anderson Art Projects; Domingo Zapata & Jordi Molla’s Only For Sale; Margarete Adler presented by AOA; 87; and Jordi Molla presented by UVA Gallery.

Solo Booth Exhibitions

Seven solo booth exhibitions, including painting, sculpture, immersive installation, video, mix media will showcase Rock Therrien, presented by Galerie LeRoyer; Richard Orlinski, presented by Galeries Orlinski; Yuiko Rayka, presented by Gallery G77; Santiago Montoya, presented by Offshoot Arts; Masaru Ozaki, presented by SHUKADO+SCENA; Mikael B., presented by Taglialatella Galleries; and Jordi Mollà, presented by UVA Gallery.

In response to the shocking events currently taking place in Ukraine, galleries at CONTEXT Art Miami, and its sister fairs Art Miami and Aqua Art Miami, are showcasing works to raise awareness and funds for the crisis abroad. At Art Miami, Chase Contemporary will release a limited edition signed & numbered print by 11 year old art prodigy Andres Valencia with 100% of the funds going to the Klitchko Foundation which provides humanitarian support to Ukrainians. Rebecca Hossack Gallery presents artist Phil Shaw’s limited edition run of charity prints, “Solidarity – Cолідарність,” to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Sponder Gallery will showcase a unique work from Tigran Tsitoghdzyan depicting a Ukrainian model. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this work will benefit the Ukrainian Women’s Fund. Avant Gallery presents Ukrainian Lina Condes, who will be showing her new work “The Thinker.” The piece is currently being completed in Kiev, with the war happening around her.

HOURS AND LOCATION:

Fair Hours:

Platinum VIP Preview: Tuesday, November 29: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

VIP Preview: Tuesday, November 29: 6:30 – 10 p.m.

General Admission: Wednesday, November 30 – Saturday, December 3: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 4: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location:

The CONTEXT Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami.

On Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & MacArthur Causeways

Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.artmiami.com.

Please note that tickets are exclusively available online and cannot be purchased onsite.

##

