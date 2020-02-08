Cividini’s FW2021

One of the items of clothing that man particularly loves and cannot miss in his wardrobe is the sweater in all its possible interpretations.

In this collection CIVIDINI creates a summa of knitted must-haves covering every possible need and masculine fantasy for weights and types of yarn and workmanship. It starts with the ultra-light, high gauge polo and crew neck, in wool and cotton with a tube weave with designs stolen from the Rob Roy clan, up to the classic airbrushed ones or with the jet print technique, a dyeing technique that combines high technology and craftsmanship with which unexpected coloristic results are obtained. Essential are the tricot sweaters in pure cashmere or in cashmere blend with 12 strands inspired by the traditional look of jumpers from “sport d’hiver”.



Cividini

Technical garments in polyester taffeta lined with pure cashmere or cashmere blend, now an always present must-have by CIVIDINI with the seasonal novelty of the alpaca bouclé lining. Do not overlook the cashmere sweatshirt in Milan with hood in water repellent polyester taffeta. The quilted effect camouflage made in weaving in the hooded parka or gilet version with polyester taffeta details. Also in knitwear, a SCUBA check knit coat with a sheepskin collar is proposed. The woolen knit blazer with a Scottish design but in gray and ecru is ideal for a casual chic look. Tubular rod design for bomber jackets, scarves and ties in cashmere 2/46, light but at the same time “robust”. A college-inspired bomber with Milano stitched sleeves and a checkered body. Brushstrokes of color spread with the painter’s roller for a classic cashmere crew-neck with twist. The same for the cashmere polo shirt with large multi-colored backgrounds. Finally a multi-colored and multi-yarn sweater and cardigan made by our knitters by hand in limited edition for the top of our “FATTO A MANO ” collection.

Yarns: cashmere 2/66, cashmere blend, alpaca, camel, merino wool and cashmere plume.

Colors: Anthracite, camel, midnight blue, white wool, light blue.

